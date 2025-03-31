Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

New signing and four Mamelodi Sundowns players ruled out of Esperance de Tunis showdown in Caf Champions League - 'They will play full pitch with some players with the Diski team'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperanceM. CardosoT. ZwaneM. Mvala

The tactician has stated that some will play in a friendly match against a team invited before the second leg tie in Tunisia.

  • Zwane and Mvala were sidelined by injuries
  • They have returned to training
  • To miss Esperance showdowns
