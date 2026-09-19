Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli FIFA Intercontinental Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales, with the trio sidelined by injuries.

Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso is fully aware that the occasion carries significance beyond the club. The Portuguese stressed the responsibility of representing both South Africa and Africa.

"We know that we don’t just represent the club but the country and the entire African continent, so that is why we are feeling excited and motivated to do well on Saturday," Cardoso said, as per Sunday World.

"We obviously understand the responsibility that we carry on our shoulders, and we should bring our A-game."

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Matthews, Ndlovu, Mailula & Leon.







