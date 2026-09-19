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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli FIFA Intercontinental Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
T. Matthews
K. Ndamane
Al Ahli
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the clash between the African and Asian champions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The two sides are fighting for the right to progress to the Challenger Cup final against the Derby of South America champions, and ultimately the Intercontinental Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli

    Date:

    19/09/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria


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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Al Ahli - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's 205


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news

    Mamelodi Sundowns will be without Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales, with the trio sidelined by injuries.

    Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso is fully aware that the occasion carries significance beyond the club. The Portuguese stressed the responsibility of representing both South Africa and Africa.

    "We know that we don’t just represent the club but the country and the entire African continent, so that is why we are feeling excited and motivated to do well on Saturday," Cardoso said, as per Sunday World.

    "We obviously understand the responsibility that we carry on our shoulders, and we should bring our A-game."

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Matthews, Ndlovu, Mailula & Leon.



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  • Al Ahli team news

    Meanwhile, the visitors will be boosted by the return of Nayef Masoud, who is fully fit and available after recovering from the injury that recently kept him sidelined.

    Al Ahli Possible XI: Mendy, Baattia, Demiral, Hamed, Balobaid, Masoud, Diaby, AI-Shamat, Gonçalves, Galen & Toney.




  • Al Ahli away kit 2026-27adidas

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The two sides will meet for the first time in the tournament. In their respective recent matches, the Brazilians have won four and drawn one of their last five, while the Asian champions have recorded two wins, two defeats and one draw.

    Sundowns form: D W W W W

    AI Ahli form: D W L W L

    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 40%

    Draw: 9%

    Away: 51%


  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

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