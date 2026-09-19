Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli FIFA Intercontinental Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli
Date:
19/09/26
Kick-off:
15:00
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
How to watch Sundowns vs Al Ahli - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's 205
Sundowns team news
Mamelodi Sundowns will be without Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales, with the trio sidelined by injuries.
Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso is fully aware that the occasion carries significance beyond the club. The Portuguese stressed the responsibility of representing both South Africa and Africa.
"We know that we don’t just represent the club but the country and the entire African continent, so that is why we are feeling excited and motivated to do well on Saturday," Cardoso said, as per Sunday World.
"We obviously understand the responsibility that we carry on our shoulders, and we should bring our A-game."
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Morena, Kekana, Ndamane, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Matthews, Ndlovu, Mailula & Leon.
Al Ahli team news
Meanwhile, the visitors will be boosted by the return of Nayef Masoud, who is fully fit and available after recovering from the injury that recently kept him sidelined.
Al Ahli Possible XI: Mendy, Baattia, Demiral, Hamed, Balobaid, Masoud, Diaby, AI-Shamat, Gonçalves, Galen & Toney.
- adidas
Head-to-head and recent form
The two sides will meet for the first time in the tournament. In their respective recent matches, the Brazilians have won four and drawn one of their last five, while the Asian champions have recorded two wins, two defeats and one draw.
Sundowns form: D W W W W
AI Ahli form: D W L W L
GOAL Prediction
Home: 40%
Draw: 9%
Away: 51%
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