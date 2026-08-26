Mamelodi Sundowns star seals loan move to Siwelele as agent confirms deal - 'It's not going to be easy for him'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February has completed a move away from the club for the duration of the current season; his agent Mike Makaab has confirmed to Soccer Laduma.

The experienced former Ajax Cape Town star has struggled to force his way into the starting XI at Chloorkop. Speaking on the completion of the transfer, Makaab provided clarity on the situation.

"The deal is done; the loan agreement has been finalised. It's a good move for him. He needs to play. Again, it's not going to be easy for him because he's not had a lot of game time, but he's got a very good temperament," said Makaab.



