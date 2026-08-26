Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns star seals loan move to Siwelele as agent confirms deal - 'It's not going to be easy for him'
- BackPagePix
Loan agreement finalised for February
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February has completed a move away from the club for the duration of the current season; his agent Mike Makaab has confirmed to Soccer Laduma.
The experienced former Ajax Cape Town star has struggled to force his way into the starting XI at Chloorkop. Speaking on the completion of the transfer, Makaab provided clarity on the situation.
"The deal is done; the loan agreement has been finalised. It's a good move for him. He needs to play. Again, it's not going to be easy for him because he's not had a lot of game time, but he's got a very good temperament," said Makaab.
Seeking a fresh start at Siwelele
The move represents a significant opportunity for February to revitalise his career in the Betway Premiership. Despite the lack of recent match fitness, February remains a highly-rated professional within the South African football landscape.
His maturity and previous performances under Manqoba Mngqithi have shown that he possesses the technical ability to perform at the highest level when given the opportunity.
"I don't know if you remember when Manqoba [Mngqithi] gave him a couple of games; he did well. For a goalkeeper who had not played, he did very well.
"We've just got to hope that he puts his best foot forward. It may take a little bit of time for him to get to his peak, but he's mature."
- Backpagepix
Sundowns continue squad trimming
February is not the only player facing an uncertain future at Sundowns as the club looks to streamline their massive squad before the registration deadline.
The club's management and technical team are currently evaluating several fringe players who are unlikely to see regular minutes under the current tactical setup.
The departure of February signals a clear intent from the Sundowns hierarchy to prioritise player development and happiness.
With the Betway Premiership season now in full swing, these personnel shifts are crucial for balancing the competitive demands of domestic and continental football schedules that Sundowns face annually.
- Backpage
What comes next for Sundowns and February?
Masandawana will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face AmaZulu on Wednesday night, with maximum points crucial as they look to build momentum ahead of a decisive weekend showdown.
Attention will then turn to the MTN8 semi-final second leg against Golden Arrows, where Sundowns face a mountain to climb after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Pretoria.
For February, the focus will be on hitting the ground running in the City of Roses and making an immediate impact as he looks to settle into his new surroundings and prove his worth.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting