Mamelodi Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba taking the 'positives' out of Golden Arrows loss as they focus on AmaZulu challenge - ‘We try to not lose consecutive games'

Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their first defeat of the season on Sunday when they hosted Golden Arrows in the MTN8 first leg semi-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

While the 1-0 loss came as a shock to many in Pretoria and beyond, the Brazilians left-back Aubrey Modiba says they are taking the positives in that game into the Betway Premiership clash with Usuthu set for Wednesday.

"Playing AmaZulu is never easy. Right now, I think we need to shift our focus to the league game. We take the loss against Arrows, but we take the positives in that game going into the Betway Premiership because it's a different competition compared to MTN8,” Modiba told Sundowns media, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

“You know at Sundowns we try to not lose consecutive games. We are going to try our level best to bounce back and collect points."

Modiba is counting on home advantage as well, with his side boasting two wins in the three matches they have honoured at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"It's important to do well at home because if you collect as many points as possible at home, you stand a good chance of doing well in the league,” he said.

“It's another game at home in front of our supporters and we can hear them sing all the time. If you can check our last Betway Premiership game at home [against Marumo Gallants], the performance was good.”

“Hopefully we can be able to match that going into the next game. We know AmaZulu is a good team, but we have a good team and the coaches will put up a team that will do well on the day and hopefully we get maximum points."

The Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu clash is scheduled for 17:30 on Wednesday August 26.