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Mamelodi Sundowns star fires Loftus Versfeld warning at Wiliete - 'We’ll score as many goals as possible'
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Defending champions ready to unleash at Loftus
Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to flex their muscles at Loftus Versfeld Stadium following a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second-round tie against Wiliete SC.
Goss, who stepped into the starting XI as first-choice stopper Ronwen Williams recovered from a minor fitness issue, believes the Tshwane giants are well-placed to secure their progression.
“I wouldn’t say we’re under pressure, but we’re obviously the defending champions,” Goss told the Sundowns media team, as quoted by Phakaaathi.
“They need to score at Loftus, where I don’t think we’ve lost a game, so it’s going to be difficult for them, and hopefully on the day, we’ll score as many goals as possible.”
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Overcoming the challenges of the first leg
The goalless draw at the Estádio Nacional da Tundavala was a test of patience for Miguel Cardoso’s side, who had to navigate more than just a stubborn defensive block.
A lightning risk forced a 30-minute delay to the kick-off, while a heavy downpour just before the whistle left the playing surface in a condition that hampered the visitors’ trademark possession-based style.
Reflecting on the tactical battle in Angola, Goss admitted that the environment was tailor-made to disrupt their rhythm.
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Tactical analysis of Wiliete's defensive plan
“It was a difficult game. They’re obviously a big team here, and they’re top of the log in their league,” Goss added.
“The pitch also didn’t help us a lot, and the rain just before the game, but I think we can take a 0-0 to Loftus.
"They let us build up, but they sat back and didn’t want to come and press us high.”
The lack of intensity from the Angolan side was a notable feature of the first leg, with the Sundowns backline under very little duress when starting attacks from deep.
Goss pointed out that the opposition's passivity was a deliberate choice.
“When we had the ball in our half, there was no pressure. Even when we went into their half, there was no pressure.
"It was clear from them that they would sit back and take a draw,” the keeper observed.
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No room for error in Pretoria
Despite the confidence radiating from the Sundowns camp, there is an understanding that the tie remains on a knife-edge.
The Brazilians must be far more clinical in the final third than they were in Lubango to avoid any potential upsets.
However, the familiar surroundings of Loftus Versfeld and a superior pitch are expected to play into the hands of the South African champions.
With the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition within reach, Sundowns are fully focused on living up to their status as the continent's most feared team by dismantling Wiliete's defensive wall once and for all.
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