Mamelodi Sundowns star fires Loftus Versfeld warning at Wiliete - 'We’ll score as many goals as possible'

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to flex their muscles at Loftus Versfeld Stadium following a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second-round tie against Wiliete SC.

Goss, who stepped into the starting XI as first-choice stopper Ronwen Williams recovered from a minor fitness issue, believes the Tshwane giants are well-placed to secure their progression.

“I wouldn’t say we’re under pressure, but we’re obviously the defending champions,” Goss told the Sundowns media team, as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“They need to score at Loftus, where I don’t think we’ve lost a game, so it’s going to be difficult for them, and hopefully on the day, we’ll score as many goals as possible.”



