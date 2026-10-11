Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thabo Cele breaks silence on 'distractions' during difficult Kaizer Chiefs exit: 'I always wanted to find myself'

Thabo Cele has opened up about the psychological resilience needed to weather the storm of his high-profile exit from Kaizer Chiefs, a process riddled with bureaucratic roadblocks and lingering doubt.

The protracted saga eventually reached a resolution, seeing the playmaker link up with the reigning title-holders to further bolster a midfield department widely considered the most formidable in the country.

Reflecting on how he managed his emotions while caught in limbo between the Soweto giants and the Tshwane outfit, the midfield engine revealed his steadfast philosophy.

"For me, it’s always been the same thing: keep on working hard, focus on myself, forget the distractions that are outside," Cele told iDiski Times.



