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Thabo Cele Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thabo Cele breaks silence on 'distractions' during difficult Kaizer Chiefs exit: 'I always wanted to find myself'

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The Masandawana midfielder has spoken out about the turbulent period that preceded his high-profile move to Chloorkop. The 29-year-old had to navigate a complicated exit from Kaizer Chiefs before establishing himself as a key figure in the Brazilians' star-studded squad.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Overcoming the Chloorkop transition

    Thabo Cele has opened up about the psychological resilience needed to weather the storm of his high-profile exit from Kaizer Chiefs, a process riddled with bureaucratic roadblocks and lingering doubt.

    The protracted saga eventually reached a resolution, seeing the playmaker link up with the reigning title-holders to further bolster a midfield department widely considered the most formidable in the country.

    Reflecting on how he managed his emotions while caught in limbo between the Soweto giants and the Tshwane outfit, the midfield engine revealed his steadfast philosophy.

    "For me, it’s always been the same thing: keep on working hard, focus on myself, forget the distractions that are outside," Cele told iDiski Times.


  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Fulfilling a lifelong ambition

    Crossing the divide to join Sundowns is far more than a standard transaction for Cele; it marks the ultimate payoff for a professional journey defined by relentless graft.

    The player shed light on the emotional weight of this achievement, framing it as a vital springboard for his upcoming chapters.

    "Since growing up, when I was young, I always wanted to find myself and work to be in this kind of position.

    "So, me being here, it’s massive and also a motivation to go to the next level," Cele remarked.


  • Thabo Cele Kaizer Chiefs press conference video

    Silverware success in the MTN8

    Since his high-profile switch, the midfield engine has already begun tasting silverware as Sundowns bolstered their trophy room with the MTN8 title after they secured the 2026 FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup in September.

    Securing the Wafa Wafa crown held significant weight for the newcomer, who was quick to acknowledge his privilege in playing a role for such a powerhouse.

    "First of all, I’d like to give thanks to the Most High for this moment, this opportunity," he said.


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  • Thabo Cele of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chasing further glory with the Brazilians

    The insatiable craving for silverware at Chloorkop is exactly what drew Cele to Pretoria.

    There is a natural synergy between the midfielder’s personal grit and a club ethos centered on total dominance, where finishing second is never an option.

    Now embedded in Miguel Cardoso’s high-functioning unit, the star appears re-energized by the daunting schedule of domestic and CAF assignments on the horizon.

    Reflecting on the elite atmosphere within the camp, Cele highlighted how the group’s shared obsession with glory fuels their success.

    "It’s a blessing to be part of this team because it’s a team that’s always, you know, looking for more.

    "And today, we went into the game looking to win the final because it’s been a while since we won this MTN8. So, yeah, it’s a blessing to be part of this team," he noted.


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