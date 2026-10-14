Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Monnapule Saleng second chance after disciplinary issues: 'In other clubs he would not be in this process'

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso has confirmed that the choice to welcome the explosive winger back into the fold was a unified move from the club's power brokers.

Rather than a unilateral coaching call, the decision involved a collaborative evaluation featuring multiple figures from the executive level down to the playing staff.

Cardoso highlighted the attacker's impeccable behavior throughout his period of exile as the catalyst for his redemption, noting that he met every internal benchmark for professionalism.

“Look, in the same way I spoke about Saleng when I last spoke about him, we as a club, me, the Sport Director, the players, the captains and the chairman, we decided to give ourselves and Saleng an opportunity to move forward in a positive way,” the coach revealed as quoted on iDiski Times.

Cardoso elaborated on the steps taken during the player’s time away from the first-team environment, praising his work ethic while training in isolation.

“Saleng trained during a period alone, and he trained quite consistently and with respect for the values that we need to have inside a professional team. And since he joined the team, he has kept that path.

"So we are happy that he shows consistency in training,” the tactician noted, signalling a fresh start for the talented star.



