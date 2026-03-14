Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hails VAR impact after CAF Champions League masterclass - 'Fantastic instrument to help the referees'

Mamelodi Sundowns took a massive step toward the CAF Champions League semi-finals with a 3–0 victory over Stade Malien in their quarter-final first leg.

The result ensured the Tshwane giants carry a significant advantage into the return fixture, but it was the implementation of technology that dominated the post-match talk.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso was particularly vocal about the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which played a pivotal role in ensuring the scoreline reflected the flow of the game after two disallowed goals were correctly overturned in favour of the Brazilians.