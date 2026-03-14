Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hails VAR impact after CAF Champions League masterclass - 'Fantastic instrument to help the referees'
Sundowns dominate in continental clash
Mamelodi Sundowns took a massive step toward the CAF Champions League semi-finals with a 3–0 victory over Stade Malien in their quarter-final first leg.
The result ensured the Tshwane giants carry a significant advantage into the return fixture, but it was the implementation of technology that dominated the post-match talk.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso was particularly vocal about the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which played a pivotal role in ensuring the scoreline reflected the flow of the game after two disallowed goals were correctly overturned in favour of the Brazilians.
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Cardoso backs VAR for referees
Speaking after the final whistle, the Portuguese tactician highlighted how the technology acts as a necessary safety net for officials operating under immense scrutiny.
He was adamant that the modern game moves at such a pace that human error is inevitable without digital assistance.
“Absolutely, unfortunately, we had Thapelo Morena injured in the situation in the last match, it was a red card, it was not given. We saw in the last match here two situations that were taken from us or the non-existence of VAR," Cardoso explained to SABC Sports as he reflected on previous frustrations.
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Modern games require extra help
For Cardoso, the high-stakes nature of the Champions League means the margin for error is razor-thin, and he believes referees deserve the best tools available to perform their jobs. He noted that the speed of elite football often exceeds what the naked eye can reliably track in real-time.
“Referees should be helped, the game becomes too quick nowadays, too much pressure, they need help, and this is a fantastic instrument to help the referees,” Cardoso said.
“Nothing against the referees, just supporting them so that they become better, like we [do]because we also [watch] videos. Everybody needs to get better and get help in the support, so yes important of course.”
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What comes next for Sundowns?
The Portuguese tactician stressed that the job is far from finished despite the emphatic victory and insisted his side must remain focused heading into the return leg and their upcoming clash against Marumo Gallants.
“That’s the biggest mistake we can make on the trip, we’re not going to party there. There’ll be for sure a test for us, we need to play to win this match. But as you said, for now rest and then prepare for Marumo Gallants."