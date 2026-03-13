Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Stade Malien: 'Shoe shine and piano is back; hand Miguel Cardoso a new five-year contract! The only difference between Kaizer Chiefs and the Malian team is location, did Masandawana buy Kevin De Bruyne in Nuno Santos?'

Mamelodi Sundowns' dream of reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League has been boosted with a 3-0 win over Stade Malien on Friday at the Loftus Versfeld.

Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau, with an assist from Arthur Sales, broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

The lead was extended in the 55th minute when Brayan Leon, who was preferred to lead the front line as Iqraam Rayners was benched, scored with Nuno Santos providing the assist.

Rayners, who came on to replace Leon in the 66th minute, extended Masandawana's lead to 3-0 when he scored in the 74th minute, and again, Santos was the provider of the assist.

After the Downs win, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.