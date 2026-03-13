Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Stade Malien: 'Shoe shine and piano is back; hand Miguel Cardoso a new five-year contract! The only difference between Kaizer Chiefs and the Malian team is location, did Masandawana buy Kevin De Bruyne in Nuno Santos?'

To boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, Kabo Yellow needed a huge victory at home before focusing on the second leg. The Tshwane giants fought and claimed a win and a clean sheet, meaning they are on the right course to reach the last four. However, the battle is not over, as the Brazilians will travel to Mali for the second leg, a crucial battle where the Bamako-based side will be keen on pulling off a miracle.

Mamelodi Sundowns' dream of reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League has been boosted with a 3-0 win over Stade Malien on Friday at the Loftus Versfeld.

Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau, with an assist from Arthur Sales, broke the deadlock in the 34th minute.

The lead was extended in the 55th minute when Brayan Leon, who was preferred to lead the front line as Iqraam Rayners was benched, scored with Nuno Santos providing the assist.

Rayners, who came on to replace Leon in the 66th minute, extended Masandawana's lead to 3-0 when he scored in the 74th minute, and again, Santos was the provider of the assist.

After the Downs win, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • It's back!

    Wow, shoe shine and piano are coming back... Rowen Mzuku

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Extend Cardoso's contract

    Extend his contract by five years. We are eating nicely here - Ovi

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    De Bruyne at Sundowns?

    Sundowns bought De Bruyne in Nuno Santos? - Toxic_Papi

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage

    It's coming home

    I think it might be safe to say it is coming home, Masandawana - #CardosoInForNow

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Only difference

    The only difference between Stade Malien and Chiefs is location - Spirax Ash

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Bread and butter

    CAF is indeed our bread and butter - Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi

0