Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso backs Ronwen Williams with bold statement - 'His best performances come in moments of...'

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has backed Ronwen Williams, pointing to the Bafana Bafana captain’s wealth of experience and success at the highest level.

Williams had come under some scrutiny after a few shaky moments between the sticks, but he responded with a strong display in the midweek victory.

Speaking after the final whistle, Cardoso praised his goalkeeper’s ability to deliver his best when the pressure is highest.

"I think any criticism on Ronwen Williams must be done with a lot of respect and very easy when speaking about a player whose career speaks for him, his awards speak for him, what he did in the CAF Champions League final speaks for him," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

"What he did for the country speaks for him, so whatever is said about Ronwen should be spoken with a lot of caution, with a lot of care, because any moment, people need to put in the pocket what they have to say."



