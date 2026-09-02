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Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Milford FC: 'I hope Pitso Mosimane is watching Antonio Van Wyk; This team won't beat Orlando Pirates; Grant Kekana is finished'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates
B. Aubaas
P. Mosimane
A. Van Wyk
G. Kekana
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows

The Tshwane giants edged the Betway Premiership new boys to move level on points with defending champions Orlando Pirates. Downs secured maximum points at home with goals from two former Stellenbosch FC attackers.

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside Milford after claiming a 2-0 victory in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the opening exchanges, Sundowns struggled to play their usually dominant football against Milford after the away side imposed themselves.

Milford seemed to be troubling Sundowns in defence after the most scoring chances in the first half fell for them.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit came close to finding the back of the net in the 40th minute with Thabang Mabena, who made a great run into the penalty box, but Ronwen Williams came off his line and made his body big to keep the ball out of the net.



A few minutes later, Downs opened the scoring after Iqraam Ranyers hit the back of the net to give the hosts the 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.



In the second half, Sundowns scored an assurance goal courtesy of Antonio Van Wyk after 76 minutes and then saw out the rest of the match to walk away with a crucial win to move level on points with log leaders Orlando Pirates with 13 points after five matches played.



  • Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sundowns won't beat Pirates

    I'm a Sundowns fan, but this team won't beat Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final-Mamello

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  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Grant Kekana off form?

    We need to have a serious conversation about Grant Kekana. This guy is finished; he comes second to every action-Lebitso Kgomo

  • Sibulele Mekuto, Milford FC, March 2026Backpage

    Small team challenged Sundowns

    I can't believe we struggled against Milford. We couldn't combine five passes against a small team-Zosuliwe

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  • Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026

    Van Wyk tipped for Bafana

    I hope Pitso Mosimane is watching Antonio Van Wyk. What a player-Lethabo Mpeta

  • Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix

    Milford going to cause PSL problems

    This Milford team is not in the Betway Premiership to add numbers. They are going to cause problems for a lot of teams-Muzi Mabaso

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Aubaas losing basic abilities

    I think Bathusi Aubaas' time at Mamelodi Sundowns is over. This guy can't get the basics right-Lucas_Downs

Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC