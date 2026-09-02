Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Milford FC: 'I hope Pitso Mosimane is watching Antonio Van Wyk; This team won't beat Orlando Pirates; Grant Kekana is finished'

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside Milford after claiming a 2-0 victory in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the opening exchanges, Sundowns struggled to play their usually dominant football against Milford after the away side imposed themselves.

Milford seemed to be troubling Sundowns in defence after the most scoring chances in the first half fell for them.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit came close to finding the back of the net in the 40th minute with Thabang Mabena, who made a great run into the penalty box, but Ronwen Williams came off his line and made his body big to keep the ball out of the net.









A few minutes later, Downs opened the scoring after Iqraam Ranyers hit the back of the net to give the hosts the 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.









In the second half, Sundowns scored an assurance goal courtesy of Antonio Van Wyk after 76 minutes and then saw out the rest of the match to walk away with a crucial win to move level on points with log leaders Orlando Pirates with 13 points after five matches played.







