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Thlopie Motsepe, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman sets sights on silverware ahead of MTN8 Cup final against Orlando Pirates - 'Very much within our reach'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
FIFA Intercontinental Cup

The Masandawana chairman, Tlhopie Motsepe, has candidly admitted that losing the Betway Premiership title to the Buccaneers was a deeply painful experience for the club, despite the Tshwane giants going on to lift the CAF Champions League and recently adding the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup to their trophy cabinet. The Brazilians are now looking to build on that success by adding more silverware in both domestic and continental competitions.

  • Overcoming the sting

    For nearly a decade, Mamelodi Sundowns had dominated the South African top flight, winning eight consecutive league titles before Orlando Pirates ended their remarkable run.

    Reflecting on the loss of their status as champions, Motsepe acknowledged the disappointment while suggesting that the setback has allowed the squad to reflect and respond.

    "You don’t know what you have got until it is gone," the chairman admitted during an expansive conversation with Robert Marawa.

    "And now that we don’t have that Betway trophy, it hurts. I know that the players, knowing the champions and quality they have, losing the trophy meant something to them."



  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Allende’s perspective

    While the pain of losing the title remains fresh, the leadership at Sundowns believes the experience could serve as a catalyst for a new era of success.

    "I think Marcelo Allende said it in a very nice way," Motsepe continued.

    "He said, 'We had to lose this to understand how important it is'. But at the same time, that trophy is something we can only win at the end of the season."

    This long-term objective of reclaiming the league remains the primary goal, but the chairman is adamant that the club cannot afford to wait until May to start putting silverware back into the trophy cabinet at Chloorkop.


  • MTN8 TrophyBackpagepix

    Short-term targets

    The fixture list offers Sundowns two immediate opportunities to redeem themselves on the big stage.

    Motsepe is confident that his squad is ready for the challenge, stating: "Right now, there are a few trophies before the close of this year and, like you say, MTN8 and Super Cup are two very important trophies for us.

    "And this group, they have dealt with pressure in big moments in the past and been able to overcome and make us believe, and I think that as we approach these other two trophies, I think at least one of those two are very much within our reach, if not both of them."


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  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The battle for supremacy continues

    Sundowns appear to be channelling their frustration into a strong start for the current campaign, currently occupying the top spot in the Betway Premiership standings.

    Despite the intense pressure from their rivals, the chairman maintains unwavering faith in the ability of his players to deliver under the spotlight once again.

    "I believe they have what it takes to make us all very proud and to ensure again that it is possible," Motsepe concluded.

    As the Brazilians navigate a congested schedule involving both domestic cups and continental commitments, the chairman’s defiant message serves as a clear warning to any opponent standing in their path to glory this season.