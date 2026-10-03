Mamelodi Sundowns chairman sets sights on silverware ahead of MTN8 Cup final against Orlando Pirates - 'Very much within our reach'

For nearly a decade, Mamelodi Sundowns had dominated the South African top flight, winning eight consecutive league titles before Orlando Pirates ended their remarkable run.

Reflecting on the loss of their status as champions, Motsepe acknowledged the disappointment while suggesting that the setback has allowed the squad to reflect and respond.

"You don’t know what you have got until it is gone," the chairman admitted during an expansive conversation with Robert Marawa.

"And now that we don’t have that Betway trophy, it hurts. I know that the players, knowing the champions and quality they have, losing the trophy meant something to them."







