Khalil Ben Youssef outlines Durban City's top-eight ambition - 'It will be difficult, but I'm confident in the work we are doing'

Durban City are entering a new chapter under Khalil Ben Youssef after an impressive debut Premier Soccer League campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit exceeded expectations with their resilience last season finishing in the top eight and winning the Nedbank Cupto boot, and the new coach is eager to build on those winning foundations while implementing his own philosophy.

Speaking on the state of the squad he inherited, Ben Youssef emphasised the importance of continuity in their defensive structure.

"I think, defensively, the team was already performing well, so we wanted to keep that defensive organisation and everything they were doing last season," Ben Youssef said as per IOL.



