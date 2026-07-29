Cedric Kaze vs Khalil Ben Youssef as former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches face off - 'It’s not a game between two persons, it’s a game between Sekhukhune United and Durban City'

The fixture computer has wasted no time in creating drama for the new South African top-flight campaign, pitting two familiar faces against one another immediately.

Kaze and Ben Youssef were instrumental in stabilizing Kaizer Chiefs during the previous season, but the powers that be at Naturena opted for a change in direction despite a respectable third-placed league finish.

While the sub-plot of two former colleagues clashing is hard to ignore, those involved are keen to pivot the focus back toward their respective new clubs.

This match represents a clean slate for both Sekhukhune United and Durban City, with both managers eager to prove their worth as head coaches in their own right.