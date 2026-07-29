Cedric Kaze vs Khalil Ben Youssef as former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches face off - 'It’s not a game between two persons, it’s a game between Sekhukhune United and Durban City'
A Swift Reunion on the Touchline
The fixture computer has wasted no time in creating drama for the new South African top-flight campaign, pitting two familiar faces against one another immediately.
Kaze and Ben Youssef were instrumental in stabilizing Kaizer Chiefs during the previous season, but the powers that be at Naturena opted for a change in direction despite a respectable third-placed league finish.
While the sub-plot of two former colleagues clashing is hard to ignore, those involved are keen to pivot the focus back toward their respective new clubs.
This match represents a clean slate for both Sekhukhune United and Durban City, with both managers eager to prove their worth as head coaches in their own right.
Ben Youssef Prioritizes Competition
Speaking at the official league launch, Khalil Ben Youssef admitted that the timing of the fixture was a surprise for everyone involved at both camps.
He stated: "I think we didn’t expect to start the season with this game. But like I said a couple of month ago we were working together for a great team, now each one of us we have to compete, we have to fight for each team."
Ben Youssef’s move to Durban City marks an ambitious new chapter for the club, and securing a result against a disciplined Sekhukhune side would provide the perfect momentum.
The Tunisian tactician is well aware of Kaze's methods, but he believes the focus must remain on the tactical evolution of his own squad so he can match the 'trophy and top eight' finish the club has demanded.
The Institutional Battle Over Personal Ties
Cedric Kaze echoed Youssef's sentiments, playing down the personal rivalry and emphasizing that the weight of the institutions far exceeds the narrative of two coaches.
Kaze explained: "It’s a good thing that the first game is Sekhukhune against Durban so we can put that aside very early."
He continued to highlight that while their history is intertwined, the 90 minutes on the pitch will be about the players and the preparations made during a gruelling pre-season schedule.
Kaze noted: "It’s time for each of us to show what we have been preparing during pre-season but in the end the important thing it’s the institutions that we represent."
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Tactical History and Future Ambition
The relationship between Kaze and Ben Youssef stretches back further than their time in Soweto, having collaborated during a stint in Tanzania.
This deep-rooted professional bond means there will be few tactical secrets between the two dugouts when the whistle blows.
For the fans, the opening day clash is more than just a reunion; it is a measuring stick for two clubs with aspirations of challenging the top four.
Having both been deemed surplus to requirements at Chiefs despite a podium finish, the motivation to succeed in their new surroundings is undeniably high.
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