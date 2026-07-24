Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef learns the minimum requirements at Durban City - 'There’s no pressure – give us a Cup in the cupboard and keep us in top 8'

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has opened up on the decision to appoint Khalil Ben Youssef as the club's new head coach, citing the Tunisian's impressive tactical background and local experience.

City are looking to solidify their status as a force in the Premier Soccer League, and Kadodia believes they have found the right man to lead the charge.

Speaking on Sports Night Amplified, he explained exactly what drew him to the former Amakhosi coach.

"Basically, I said here is a coach that is tactically astute and basically he comes from a big background of analysis and he’s transferred that to his coaching qualification," Kadodia said.



