Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef learns the minimum requirements at Durban City - 'There’s no pressure – give us a Cup in the cupboard and keep us in top 8'
Kadodia banking on tactical expertise
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has opened up on the decision to appoint Khalil Ben Youssef as the club's new head coach, citing the Tunisian's impressive tactical background and local experience.
City are looking to solidify their status as a force in the Premier Soccer League, and Kadodia believes they have found the right man to lead the charge.
Speaking on Sports Night Amplified, he explained exactly what drew him to the former Amakhosi coach.
"Basically, I said here is a coach that is tactically astute and basically he comes from a big background of analysis and he’s transferred that to his coaching qualification," Kadodia said.
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Building on the Kaizer Chiefs legacy
Kadodia emphasised that the decision was based on a careful evaluation of the work Ben Youssef produced during his time at Naturena.
"And I think the important thing is that yes, hard work in this game is important," the chairman added.
"And we basically judged the work that was done, what we believe his contribution was at Kaizer Chiefs to qualify for this job.
"And the fact that he’s a foreign coach, he worked two years in this country, he knows a bit about the local football."
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Setting the bar high for Ben Youssef
The mandate for the incoming coach is clear: there can be no regression following the club's run last season.
City finished an impressive eighth in the league and clinched the Nedbank Cup, a triumph that secured their place in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.
Discussing the specific targets laid out for the Tunisian tactician, Kadodia was firm about the trajectory of the club.
"Coach Khalil knows exactly what the club achieved last season," the chairman stated.
"He’s got to match that or, in fact, better it.
"There’s no pressure – give us a Cup in the cupboard and keep us in top 8.
"That’s the mandate."
What comes next for City and Ben Youssef?
While chairman Farook Kadodia insists there is 'no pressure,' City have clearly raised their expectations.
Ben Youssef arrives with a proven pedigree, having won silverware alongside Nasreddine Nabi at Naturena and helping guide Amakhosi to a top-three finish as a co-coach.
It now remains to be seen how he stamps his authority on the squad.
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