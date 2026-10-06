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England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Kane ever closer to the Ballon d'Or: he drives England to victory with a string of records

England
H. Kane
England vs Czechia
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A

Brace for the centre-forward on his 125th appearance for England

On matchday four of Group 3 in League A of the Nations League, England beat the Czech Republic 3-0 at home. England started on the front foot, but the breakthrough only came through an incredible own goal by Coufal in the 27th minute. Then Harry Kane made sure of the result for Thomas Tuchel's side: 2-0 in the 40th minute and his brace in the 57th to put the game to bed.


England are second in the table on 9 points, behind Spain, who lead the way with a perfect 12 points after their 2-1 away win over Croatia. Croatia have 3 points, while the Czech Republic remain on 0.

  • Kane’s numbers

    The standout performer of the evening was obviously the 33-year-old Kane, who, by reaching the record mark of 125 appearances in the Three Lions shirt, moves level with another legend of English football, goalkeeper Peter Shilton. In those 125 matches, with tonight's brace, Kane has scored 91 goals for England. Another outstanding display from the England and Bayern Munich centre-forward, strengthening his claim to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.


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