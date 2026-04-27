Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects on Kaizer Chiefs tactics as Orlando Pirates drop points in frustrating stalemate - 'The opponent came to defend'

Responding to the narrative that Chiefs were overly defensive, Ben Youssef suggested that his team actually deserved more than a point from the encounter. He noted that their setup was designed to exploit the spaces Pirates would eventually leave behind as their desperation for a win grew.

"We knew that in the second half, they would take more risks because we knew that every point for them could cost the league," he explained.

"So, they gave us a lot of space behind, and this is the goal we scored; it was prepared, but when we recover, we will examine this. I think we can do better; we can do better in this game.

"I think we deserved to win this game, but like I said, congratulations to the players for the performance and character shown. No, you see, tactically, what worked is that we deserved to win the game; we won the game tactically, and it was good. Always, every mistake we have to fight and make and correct in the training session," Ben Youssef concluded.