Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects on Kaizer Chiefs tactics as Orlando Pirates drop points in frustrating stalemate - 'The opponent came to defend'
Sebelebele vents derby frustrations
The 185th Soweto Derby may have provided drama, but for Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele, the result felt more like a defeat than a hard-earned point.
After rescuing a draw for the Sea Robbers, the 23-year-old was quick to concede that the Kaizer Chiefs' approach was largely aimed at stifling the game.
Speaking to the Bucs' media team after the final whistle, Sebelebele expressed his dissatisfaction with how the match unfolded.
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The opponent came to defend
"Eish, today’s game did not go as we had expected or how we wanted it to be," he said.
"The opponent [Chiefs] came to defend, and they were bossing us, and unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted. A draw for us is a defeat cause we’re chasing for the league. But we’ll push until the end – last game of the league."
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A tactical battle of two halves
While Sebelebele saw the result as a failure, Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef viewed the afternoon as a tactical triumph.
"I think it was a great game, a tactical game; it was more important, it was a more challenging game. I think that we created some opportunities but were unlucky to score. The possibility was there; I’m so happy about the performance of the players," the Tunisian tactician said.
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Ben Youssef defends Amakhosi' strategy
Responding to the narrative that Chiefs were overly defensive, Ben Youssef suggested that his team actually deserved more than a point from the encounter. He noted that their setup was designed to exploit the spaces Pirates would eventually leave behind as their desperation for a win grew.
"We knew that in the second half, they would take more risks because we knew that every point for them could cost the league," he explained.
"So, they gave us a lot of space behind, and this is the goal we scored; it was prepared, but when we recover, we will examine this. I think we can do better; we can do better in this game.
"I think we deserved to win this game, but like I said, congratulations to the players for the performance and character shown. No, you see, tactically, what worked is that we deserved to win the game; we won the game tactically, and it was good. Always, every mistake we have to fight and make and correct in the training session," Ben Youssef concluded.