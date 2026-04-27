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Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects on Kaizer Chiefs tactics as Orlando Pirates drop points in frustrating stalemate - 'The opponent came to defend'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
K. Sebelebele
K. Ben Youssef

The Buccaneers star, who ensured the Sea Robbers salvaged a point in the Soweto Derby, did not attempt to hide his frustration after Sunday’s stalemate. The result dealt a painful blow to the log leaders’ title ambitions, as they missed the chance to pull clear at the summit, with the defending champions, still holding a game in hand, now breathing down their necks, just a single point behind.

  • Sebelebele vents derby frustrations

    The 185th Soweto Derby may have provided drama, but for Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele, the result felt more like a defeat than a hard-earned point.

    After rescuing a draw for the Sea Robbers, the 23-year-old was quick to concede that the Kaizer Chiefs' approach was largely aimed at stifling the game.

    Speaking to the Bucs' media team after the final whistle, Sebelebele expressed his dissatisfaction with how the match unfolded.



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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    The opponent came to defend

    "Eish, today’s game did not go as we had expected or how we wanted it to be," he said.

    "The opponent [Chiefs] came to defend, and they were bossing us, and unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted. A draw for us is a defeat cause we’re chasing for the league. But we’ll push until the end – last game of the league."


  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    A tactical battle of two halves

    While Sebelebele saw the result as a failure, Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef viewed the afternoon as a tactical triumph.

    "I think it was a great game, a tactical game; it was more important, it was a more challenging game. I think that we created some opportunities but were unlucky to score. The possibility was there; I’m so happy about the performance of the players," the Tunisian tactician said.


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  • Lebohang Maboe and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ben Youssef defends Amakhosi' strategy

    Responding to the narrative that Chiefs were overly defensive, Ben Youssef suggested that his team actually deserved more than a point from the encounter. He noted that their setup was designed to exploit the spaces Pirates would eventually leave behind as their desperation for a win grew.

    "We knew that in the second half, they would take more risks because we knew that every point for them could cost the league," he explained.

    "So, they gave us a lot of space behind, and this is the goal we scored; it was prepared, but when we recover, we will examine this. I think we can do better; we can do better in this game.

    "I think we deserved to win this game, but like I said, congratulations to the players for the performance and character shown. No, you see, tactically, what worked is that we deserved to win the game; we won the game tactically, and it was good. Always, every mistake we have to fight and make and correct in the training session," Ben Youssef concluded.