Ben Youssef reveals what worked for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby clash against PSL title-chasing Orlando Pirates - 'We knew they would take more risk'
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How did Chiefs manage to frustrate Pirates?
Orlando Pirates dropped two crucial points after a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto Derby clash on Sunday.
The Sea Robbers needed the points in order to increase their tally as they challenged Mamelodi Sundowns in a title marathon. However, Amakhosi proved resolute, and the game ended in a stalemate.
Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained their strategy that slowed Pirates and gave them a point against an otherwise impressive rival.
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Tactical game
“I think it was a great game, a tactical game; it was more important, it was a more challenging game. I think that we created some opportunities but were unlucky to score. The possibility was there; I’m so happy about the performance of the players,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV.
“I’m so happy even about the players not in the team; they will come back more. They showed great character. Unfortunately we didn’t win the game, but we continue to fight and continue to be.
“We knew that in the second half, they would take more risk because we knew that every point for them could cost the league," the Tunisian added.
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What worked for Chiefs
“So, they gave us a lot of space behind, and this is the goal we scored; it was prepared, but when we recover, we will examine this," the Chiefs' mentor explained.
“I think we can do better; we can do better in this game. I think we deserved to win this game, but like I said, congratulations to the players for the performance and character shown."
“No, you see, tactically what worked is that we deserved to win the game; we won the game tactically, and it was good. Always, every mistake we have to fight and make and correct in the training session," he stated.
“But like I said, congratulations to the fans; I think they enjoyed it. It was one of the best games this season."
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Ugly warm-up scene
As usual, the high-stakes derby saw emotions run high, and before the game began, there was a confrontation that involved the security personnel.
To Ben Youssef, the scene painted a poor picture of the South African top flight.
"I think what happened before the game is something we can’t accept. We are sending a bad picture about our football. People are waiting to see the football, but what we saw before the game we can’t accept," Ben Youssef opened up.
"I think if you want to win the league, if you want to lead the teams, you have to win with football, not like that. It’s about safety; we spoke about safety. People from outside come and fight with our players in our warm-up in our half.
“I think this kind of thing is a shame; we can’t accept this kind of situation. Like I said, if you want to win the league, win it with football, and then people will say you deserve to win the league. Not like that, you can win the league.”