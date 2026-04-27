Ben Youssef reveals what worked for Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby clash against PSL title-chasing Orlando Pirates - 'We knew they would take more risk'

“So, they gave us a lot of space behind, and this is the goal we scored; it was prepared, but when we recover, we will examine this," the Chiefs' mentor explained.

“I think we can do better; we can do better in this game. I think we deserved to win this game, but like I said, congratulations to the players for the performance and character shown."

“No, you see, tactically what worked is that we deserved to win the game; we won the game tactically, and it was good. Always, every mistake we have to fight and make and correct in the training session," he stated.

“But like I said, congratulations to the fans; I think they enjoyed it. It was one of the best games this season."