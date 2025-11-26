Zamalek handed a major blow ahead of Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup match as key players are ruled out
Five Zamalek players out of Chiefs match
Zamalek have landed in South Africa for their CAF Confederation Cup showdown with Kaizer Chiefs, but they arrived without five key players.
The two sides clash in a crucial Group D encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, with both teams chasing early momentum in the group after registering contrasting results in their pool openers last weekend.
Missing the regular players leaves Zamalek with limited options, a setback that complicates their plans for this crucial match.
According to Soccer Laduma, the Egyptian giants were without Nabil Emad Dunga, Abdullah Al-Saeed, Ahmed Rabie, Ahmed Hamdi, Nasser Mansy, goalkeeper Al-Mahdi Suleiman and Mohamed El-Saeed.
The club has since issued an update on the fitness situation of two of those players.
- Zamalek
Zamalek explain Al-Saeed's injury
Al-Saeed is arguably the most experienced player in this Zamalek side, having previously spent seven years at Al Ahly and was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Egypt.
He has also, in the past, played for Pyramids FC for four years.
"The medical staff of Zamalek's first football team revealed the extent of the injury suffered by Abdullah Al-Saeed, the team's midfielder, during the recent match against Zesco United of Zambia in the African Confederation Cup," Zamalek said in a statement.
"The medical staff confirmed that the scans and tests the player underwent proved that he had a tear in his hamstring, and the player began implementing his rehabilitation program today [Tuesday].
"The Zamalek first football team delegation headed to South Africa, in preparation for playing against South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs in the African Confederation Cup.
"The delegation is headed by Ahmed Khaled Hassanin, a member of the board of directors of Zamalek Club. Zamalek will be hosted by South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs in the second round of the group stage at 3 pm on Saturday, November 29, at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane."
- zamalek media
Zamalek's update on Dunga
"The medical staff of Zamalek's first football team confirmed that midfielder Nabil Emad Dunga sustained a knee injury during the match against Zesco United of Zambia on Sunday, in the Confederation Cup," Zamalek said.
"The medical staff added that the player was transferred to a hospital near Cairo Stadium to undergo further medical examinations to determine the extent of his injury.
"Zamalek defeated Zesco United of Zambia 1-0 in the match held at Cairo International Stadium in the first round of the group stage of the African Confederation Cup, earning the team its first three points in the group."
Zamalek squad to face Chiefs
Zamalek have published the full 22-man squad which arrived in Polokwane on Wednesday, minus the five injured players.
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Awad – Mohamed Sobhi – Mahmoud El Shenawy
Defenders: Omar Gaber – Baron Ochieng – Mahmoud Hamdi “El Wensh” – Hossam Abdel Meguid – Mohamed Ismail – Ahmed Fatouh – Mahmoud Bentayj
Midfielders: Mohamed Shehata – Mahmoud Jihad – Saif Jaafar – Nasser Maher – Abdel Hamid Maali – Ahmed Sherif – Adam Kayed – Chico Panza – Juan Bezerra
Attackers: Oday Dabbagh – Seifeddine Jaziri – Amr Nasser
- Zamalek media
More woes for the Egyptian giants
While Zamalek are trying to establish how they can make the absence of their key players not felt against Chiefs, they have more problems on their doorstep.
The Cairo side has been banned from transferring players by world football governing body FIFA for outstanding wages to a former player, according to Al Ahram.
They are not allowed to sign players in the next three transfer windows and this is the third time they have been sanctioned by FIFA this November.
Zamalek will be hoping these fresh troubles do not weigh down the squad as they try to fully focus on the Chiefs challenge.