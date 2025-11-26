Zamalek handed a major blow ahead of Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup match as key players are ruled out

Zamalek have landed in South Africa for their CAF Confederation Cup showdown with Kaizer Chiefs, but they arrived without five key players.

The two sides clash in a crucial Group D encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, with both teams chasing early momentum in the group after registering contrasting results in their pool openers last weekend.

Missing the regular players leaves Zamalek with limited options, a setback that complicates their plans for this crucial match.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Egyptian giants were without Nabil Emad Dunga, Abdullah Al-Saeed, Ahmed Rabie, Ahmed Hamdi, Nasser Mansy, goalkeeper Al-Mahdi Suleiman and Mohamed El-Saeed.

The club has since issued an update on the fitness situation of two of those players.