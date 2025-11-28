GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could select their starting lineup against Zamalek.
Kaizer Chiefs' Predicted XI to face Zamalek in CAF Champions League - Will the returning duo of Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino start?
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
The Amakhosi custodian has a lot to play for, especially considering that he has Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to impress after being included in the 2025 AFCON preliminary squad.
The Confederation Cup provides the perfect stage for him to send a strong message to the Belgian coach as he faces experienced Zamalek forwards.
RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
The former Moroka Swallows was on target against Al Masry and that was a statement to show that he deserves to be selected ahead of Reeve Frosler and AFCON hopeful Thabiso Monyane.
LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross
Another Amakhosi player raising his hand up to try and grab Broos' attention and go to AFCON after being listed in the provisional selection.
CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
The Angola defender made a costly blunder which led to Al Masry's second goal and he would be hoping that will not weigh him down psychologically going into the Zamalek fixture.
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
His understanding with Miguel has been growing after starting the season behind Aden McCarthy on the pecking order.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa
The player famously known as 'Ox' has been in good form and that could carry the day for Chiefs on Saturday.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thabo Cele
After years of playing in Europe, that experience gained should now come in handy for Chiefs on the continent.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
Yet another player keen on getting himself in Broos' AFCON plans, that could see him tormenting Zamalek.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Ashley du Preez
It has been a tough season for Du Preez but this is a platform for him to show some mental strength and rise in such a big assignment.
LEFT ATTACKER: Gaston Sirino
With Chiefs facing a big club like Zamalek, a player of Sirino's calibre is what they might need on Saturday, although he has not had a huge influence this season.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro
Khanyisa Mayo has returned from injury but the coaches might not rush to start him, leaving Ighodaro an almost obvious choice as Glody Lilepo is out injured.