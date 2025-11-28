+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs' Predicted XI to face Zamalek in CAF Champions League - Will the returning duo of Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino start?

Amakhosi play their second Group D match on Saturday, hosting Zamalek at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, keen to bury the disappointment of last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Al Masry. Securing maximum points at home remains the Soweto giants' top priority as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. The coaches could tweak the starting lineup to try and correct the shortcomings they showed last weekend.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could select their starting lineup against Zamalek.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    The Amakhosi custodian has a lot to play for, especially considering that he has Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to impress after being included in the 2025 AFCON preliminary squad. 

    The Confederation Cup provides the perfect stage for him to send a strong message to the Belgian coach as he faces experienced Zamalek forwards.

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    The former Moroka Swallows was on target against Al Masry and that was a statement to show that he deserves to be selected ahead of Reeve Frosler and AFCON hopeful Thabiso Monyane.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    Another Amakhosi player raising his hand up to try and grab Broos' attention and go to AFCON after being listed in the provisional selection.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    The Angola defender made a costly blunder which led to Al Masry's second goal and he would be hoping that will not weigh him down psychologically going into the Zamalek fixture.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    His understanding with Miguel has been growing after starting the season behind Aden McCarthy on the pecking order. 

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    The player famously known as 'Ox' has been in good form and that could carry the day for Chiefs on Saturday. 

  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thabo Cele

    After years of playing in Europe, that experience gained should now come in handy for Chiefs on the continent.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Yet another player keen on getting himself in Broos' AFCON plans, that could see him tormenting Zamalek.

  • Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Ashley du Preez

    It has been a tough season for Du Preez but this is a platform for him to show some mental strength and rise in such a big assignment. 

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Gaston Sirino

    With Chiefs facing a big club like Zamalek, a player of Sirino's calibre is what they might need on Saturday, although he has not had a huge influence this season.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro

    Khanyisa Mayo has returned from injury but the coaches might not rush to start him, leaving Ighodaro an almost obvious choice as Glody Lilepo is out injured. 

