Mamelodi Sundowns endure frustrating night against Rhulani Mokwena’s MC Alger in CAF Champions League Group C clash

The opening stages proved nervy for Mamelodi Sundowns, who struggled to settle into rhythm, with their best opportunity coming midway through the half. Marcelo Allende delivered a superb cross into the danger area, perfectly picking out Tashreeq Matthews, but the forward failed to keep his effort down and watched it sail over the bar.

MC Alger created little for much of the half and only threatened in the closing minutes before the interval. Zinedine Ferhat found himself in a promising one‑on‑one situation with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams inside the box, yet his finish lacked composure and flew high over the target. With both sides missing clear chances, the contest remained goalless at the break, leaving the Brazilians relieved that their opponents’ wastefulness spared them from trailing after a shaky first 45 minutes.

The second half offered little in the way of entertainment, continuing to be a difficult watch as both sides effectively cancelled each other out. The early passages lacked spark, leaving supporters frustrated by the absence of clear attacking moments and the kind of goalmouth action they had hoped for.

As the half wore on, however, the home side began to probe with greater intent, pushing forward and occasionally finding gaps behind Sundowns’ defensive line. Their persistence nearly paid off late in the contest when, in the 87th minute, MC Alger thought they had broken the deadlock. However, the effort was swiftly ruled offside, denying the hosts a dramatic late breakthrough.

In the end, neither team managed to tilt the balance and the match closed with honours even. The draw ensured that Sundowns remained at the summit of Group C, collecting four points from their opening two fixtures, while Alger were left to rue missed opportunities in front of their passionate home crowd.