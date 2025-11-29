Mamelodi Sundowns endure frustrating night against Rhulani Mokwena’s MC Alger in CAF Champions League Group C clash
Spoils shared in frustrating affair
The opening stages proved nervy for Mamelodi Sundowns, who struggled to settle into rhythm, with their best opportunity coming midway through the half. Marcelo Allende delivered a superb cross into the danger area, perfectly picking out Tashreeq Matthews, but the forward failed to keep his effort down and watched it sail over the bar.
MC Alger created little for much of the half and only threatened in the closing minutes before the interval. Zinedine Ferhat found himself in a promising one‑on‑one situation with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams inside the box, yet his finish lacked composure and flew high over the target. With both sides missing clear chances, the contest remained goalless at the break, leaving the Brazilians relieved that their opponents’ wastefulness spared them from trailing after a shaky first 45 minutes.
The second half offered little in the way of entertainment, continuing to be a difficult watch as both sides effectively cancelled each other out. The early passages lacked spark, leaving supporters frustrated by the absence of clear attacking moments and the kind of goalmouth action they had hoped for.
As the half wore on, however, the home side began to probe with greater intent, pushing forward and occasionally finding gaps behind Sundowns’ defensive line. Their persistence nearly paid off late in the contest when, in the 87th minute, MC Alger thought they had broken the deadlock. However, the effort was swiftly ruled offside, denying the hosts a dramatic late breakthrough.
In the end, neither team managed to tilt the balance and the match closed with honours even. The draw ensured that Sundowns remained at the summit of Group C, collecting four points from their opening two fixtures, while Alger were left to rue missed opportunities in front of their passionate home crowd.
The MVP
Credit must be given to the passionate supporters who turned Stade Ali Ammar Dit Ali La Ponite into a cauldron of noise and colour. The large crowd packed every corner of the stadium, their voices rising in unison as they roared on the home side.
From the opening whistle to the final moments, the fans created an electric atmosphere that not only lifted their team but also underscored the significance of the occasion, making the venue feel like an unshakable fortress.
The big loser
Sundowns struggled to maintain control in key phases of the game, repeatedly surrendering possession in precarious areas of the pitch. Each misplaced pass or hurried clearance handed their opponents the chance to advance with intent, creating moments of real danger.
The Brazilians’ tendency to lose the ball in such threatening zones broke their rhythm and prevented them from settling into their usual passing patterns. Instead, it invited sustained pressure and left them exposed to swift counter‑attacks.
What’s next for Sundowns?
Masandawana currently occupy the summit of the Premier Soccer League standings with 25 points, but their position at the top is far from secure. Orlando Pirates, level on points with the defending champions, will have the chance to strike first when they take to the field against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 29 November.
Should the Buccaneers claim victory in that encounter, they would temporarily leapfrog Sundowns into first place, piling the pressure on the Brazilians ahead of their own fixture later in the weekend against Siwelele FC. The stage is set for a tense exchange at the top of the table, with both giants determined to assert their dominance in the title race.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐