Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Ahead of the match, Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz set his sight's on a clear Carling Knockout Cup target.

"Our main target will be to qualify for the next round, for the semi-final. We respect Siwelele a lot. We prepare very seriously for this game. Our only focus is to qualify for the next round."

One of the main talking points leading up to the weekend has been the decision to host the match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium rather than the club's traditional fortress, FNB Stadium. However, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any suggestions that playing in Polokwane would hinder his side’s chances of progression.

"No, it's not a disadvantage. We don't play this game in Jo'burg. We play in Polokwane, but we only must be focused on the field to win this game and to qualify for the next round."

"When we start to play a cup in the season, we always want to win the cup. For us, it can help us to start to have a good dynamic for the squad, for the club, for everyone."