Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Date:
08/11/26
Kick-off:
18:00
Venue:
Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Chiefs form: L W W L D
Kaizer Chiefs lost the Soweto Derby last time out but can look to the previous round of this competition for inspiration as they dismantled TS Galaxy 3-0 for their biggest win under Fernando Da Cruz.
Siwelele form: L D W D L
It has been a season of flux for Siwelele that has seen them win just one match all season, with them progressing in this tournament on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Polokwane City.
Recent head-to-head:
Date
Result
Competition
06/09/26
Chiefs 3-2 Siwelele
PSL
29/04/26
Siwelele 2-0 Chiefs
PSL
Betting Odds:
Home: 64%
Draw: 27%
Away: 9%
Kaizer Chiefs news
Ahead of the match, Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz set his sight's on a clear Carling Knockout Cup target.
"Our main target will be to qualify for the next round, for the semi-final. We respect Siwelele a lot. We prepare very seriously for this game. Our only focus is to qualify for the next round."
One of the main talking points leading up to the weekend has been the decision to host the match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium rather than the club's traditional fortress, FNB Stadium. However, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any suggestions that playing in Polokwane would hinder his side’s chances of progression.
"No, it's not a disadvantage. We don't play this game in Jo'burg. We play in Polokwane, but we only must be focused on the field to win this game and to qualify for the next round."
"When we start to play a cup in the season, we always want to win the cup. For us, it can help us to start to have a good dynamic for the squad, for the club, for everyone."
Siwelele news
Speaking at a pre-match press conference held at the PSL offices, Siwelele FC caretaker coach Godfrey Mosoetsa stressed the importance of collective responsibility.
“I always tell the players that the game is bigger than all of us, so the game comes first, the team comes first. The team is made up of a lot of individuals. If we find ourselves in the situation that we’re in, when you look at the league fixtures and the first time we’re in the next stage of the Carling Cup.”
“It’s important that we prioritize the team first and if you do individual brilliance, that obviously will make you to be the champion of the match, it’s good for you as an individual but don’t be selfish, think about the team first, because at the moment we just need momentum."
“We just need more games to be able to give other players a chance to play and moving to the next round it’s about the club, it’s also about players getting contracts, so it’s important the it’s the team first more than the individual."
How to watch Chiefs vs Siwelele - TV channels & live streams
Streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App/ SABC Plus
SuperSport TV 202/SABC 3
Or you can also follow all the action with live updates right here on GOAL.
- Backpagepix
Useful links
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