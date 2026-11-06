Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz sets clear Carling Knockout Cup target ahead of Siwelele clash - 'We always want to win the cup'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The French coach has issued a rallying cry to his Chiefs squad, demanding a ruthless approach as they prepare for their critical Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final. The Amakhosi mentor insists that the club’s prestigious history dictates a relentless pursuit of silverware, starting with a must-win clash this weekend.

Advertisement

Amakhosi eye semi-final spot

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has left no room for ambiguity regarding his team’s aspirations as they prepare to face Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout Cup. The French tactician is acutely aware of the pressure that comes with leading one of South Africa's most decorated clubs, and he has publicly set a semi-final appearance as the minimum requirement for Sunday’s high-stakes encounter. Speaking at a media event hosted at the PSL offices in Parktown, the coach emphasised that the Glamour Boys have undergone a meticulous preparation phase to ensure they are not caught off guard by their opponents in Polokwane.

The fixture represents a significant opportunity for the Soweto giants to move one step closer to ending their trophy drought, a narrative that continues to hang over the Naturena-based side. Da Cruz has maintained a balanced perspective, acknowledging the threat posed by Siwelele while demanding total focus from his players. "Our main target will be to qualify for the next round, for the semi-final. We respect Siwelele a lot. We prepare very seriously for this game. Our only focus is to qualify for the next round," the coach explained to Soccer Laduma. This disciplined approach suggests that Chiefs will not be taking their quarter-final counterparts lightly, despite entering the contest as the heavy favourites.

Dismissing the venue disadvantage

One of the main talking points leading up to the weekend has been the decision to host the match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium rather than the club's traditional fortress, FNB Stadium. However, Da Cruz was quick to dismiss any suggestions that playing in Polokwane would hinder his side’s chances of progression. He believes that elite teams must be able to perform in any environment, and he expects his players to adapt quickly to the conditions in the Limpopo province. For the Frenchman, the dimensions of the pitch and the tactical execution remain far more important than the geographic location of the match.

In his view, the change of scenery should serve as no excuse for a poor performance, particularly with a massive following of Chiefs supporters expected to fill the stands in Polokwane regardless. The coach reiterated that the primary objective remains unchanged, irrespective of the stadium lights or the turf they play on. "No, it's not a disadvantage. We don't play this game in Jo'burg. We play in Polokwane, but we only must be focused on the field to win this game and to qualify for the next round," he said. This stoic stance reflects a manager who is determined to keep his squad grounded and shielded from external noise or potential distractions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trophy ambitions and schedule updates

Beyond the immediate hurdle of the quarter-final, Da Cruz is looking at the broader impact that a successful cup run could have on the club’s culture. He believes that securing silverware early in his tenure would provide the necessary momentum to transform the team's overall dynamic and restore a winning mentality throughout the organisation. Lifting the Carling Knockout Cup would be a major statement of intent, and the coach is not hiding his desire to go all the way in the competition. "When we start to play a cup in the season, we always want to win the cup. For us, it can help us to start to have a good dynamic for the squad, for the club, for everyone," he added.

To further heighten the drama surrounding the clash, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed a significant change to the logistics of the fixture. Fans will now have to wait a little longer on Sunday, as the kick-off time has been shifted from the original afternoon slot of 15:00 to a prime-time evening start of 18:00. This adjustment means the battle for a semi-final berth will take place under the floodlights of the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, adding an extra layer of intensity to the knockout tie. As the Amakhosi faithful prepare to travel, Da Cruz and his staff are putting the final touches on a game plan designed to ensure Chiefs remain on the path toward their first major trophy in years. The pressure is on, but the manager appears ready to embrace the challenge of delivering success to the club's demanding supporters.