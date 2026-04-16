Kaizer Chiefs star Flavio Silva lauded 'he’s so smart; he’s so intelligent' as he spearheads Amakhosi's resurgence after difficult period

Previously, rival fans had nicknamed Kaizer Chiefs '1-0 FC' owing to the fact that the Soweto giants struggled to score goals, and if they did, they could only score a few goals.

Silva has now scored in back-to-back matches, taking his tally to eight goals in all competitions and with one assist.

The Guinea-Bissau-born star has been at the centre of Amakhosi's resurgence and has now scored in back-to-back matches, taking his tally to eight goals in all competitions.

The off-season transfer signing has earned his coaches' praises, as he has been described as a smart striker by Khalil Ben Youssef.