Kaizer Chiefs star Flavio Silva lauded 'he’s so smart; he’s so intelligent' as he spearheads Amakhosi's resurgence after difficult period
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Chiefs turnaround
Previously, rival fans had nicknamed Kaizer Chiefs '1-0 FC' owing to the fact that the Soweto giants struggled to score goals, and if they did, they could only score a few goals.
Silva has now scored in back-to-back matches, taking his tally to eight goals in all competitions and with one assist.
The Guinea-Bissau-born star has been at the centre of Amakhosi's resurgence and has now scored in back-to-back matches, taking his tally to eight goals in all competitions.
The off-season transfer signing has earned his coaches' praises, as he has been described as a smart striker by Khalil Ben Youssef.
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Silva lauded
“I think, Silva, it’s not for me to discuss Silva. Silva showed from the start of the season that he’s the kind of striker who, in any situation in the box, can score,” Ben Youssef told the media.
“He’s so smart; he’s so intelligent in the box, and he’s helping the team. Now he’s at seven goals, and you see even today the goal that it’s a technical individual [goal] that he scored," he added.
“So, he helped us because we didn’t start the game very well. So he helped us, and he made it easier for us in the game.”
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Proper No. 9
Praises for Silva have been increasing in recent days, and retired Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe feels that the centre-forward is a good player.
"That's how we define a number nine. A number nine player, an out-and-out striker. You need that wall when you have got enterprising and dynamic midfielders like that," Manenzhe said.
"You want that wall where you will be able to play the ball, and he just lays it off and gets out of the way. You can see [Siphesihle] Ndlovu in that eighth role. The ability to make that late run into the box and the ability of Flavio, and then the goal is scored," he added.
"Just that layoff. He [Silva] lays it off and gets out of the way so that Ndlovu can have that toe-poke and well-taken goal."
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Who else has been praised amid Chiefs' resurgence?
Khanyisa Mayo, who is on loan with Chiefs and scored against Magesi in the 4-1 victory, also caught the eyes of the Tunisian tactician.
"True, he’s been working hard a lot; he’s been unlucky with one or two injuries, and then he’s back. He's been performing very well in the training sessions; he has been fighting," Ben Youssef said.
“He’s been a little bit unlucky in the last few games that he didn’t score – but I think today is his second goal, and he will help the team a lot."
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What next for top-three chasing Chiefs?
After registering their fifth consecutive win in the PSL, Amakhosi will face Polokwane City on April 18.
From then, focus will be on the Soweto Derby slated for April 26, where the Glamour Boys will be keen to fight and avoid falling to Orlando Pirates again in the season.