Former Orlando Pirates star praises Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva 'that's how we define a number nine'

One of the criticisms that Kaizer Chiefs strikers have had to deal with is a lack of lethality in front of goals.

Pundits and fans alike feel the team is creating more chances, and what is lacking is the ability to convert them into goals.

Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, and Luke Bartman were signed to boost the striking department that already had Wandile Duba, Ashely Du Preez, Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris.

However, the lack of goals remains an issue for Chiefs who have been jokingly referred to as '1-0 FC' in some quarters. However, in the last two games against struggling Magesi and Orbit College, the Soweto giants scored a combined five goals.