Former Orlando Pirates star praises Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva 'that's how we define a number nine'
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Chiefs strikers under spotlight
One of the criticisms that Kaizer Chiefs strikers have had to deal with is a lack of lethality in front of goals.
Pundits and fans alike feel the team is creating more chances, and what is lacking is the ability to convert them into goals.
Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, and Luke Bartman were signed to boost the striking department that already had Wandile Duba, Ashely Du Preez, Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris.
However, the lack of goals remains an issue for Chiefs who have been jokingly referred to as '1-0 FC' in some quarters. However, in the last two games against struggling Magesi and Orbit College, the Soweto giants scored a combined five goals.
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Is Silva a proper No.9?
Retired Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe feels that Flavio Da Silva is good and he has what it takes to deliver.
"That's how we define a number nine. A number nine player, an out-and-out striker. You need that wall when you have got enterprising and dynamic midfielders like that," Manenzhe said as per KickOff.
"You want that wall where you will be able to play the ball, and he just lays it off and gets out of the way. You can see [Siphesihle] Ndlovu in that eighth role. The ability to make that late run into the box and the ability of Flavio, and then the goal is scored," he added.
"Just that layoff. He [Silva] lays it off and gets out of the way so that Ndlovu can have that toe-poke and well-taken goal."
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'He's not consistent'
Although Manenzhe believes Silva is a good striker, former TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela has cast doubt over the forward's ability to deliver for Amakhosi.
"They also need to add variety to their wing options. I am uncertain about their new striker, Flavio Da Silva. Strikers can be difficult to find, and I understand that, but I haven't seen consistent performance from him," Malesela said.
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Who should be blamed for scoring woes?
When Chiefs strikers were criticised for their inability to produce goals, Kenny Niemach, a former Glamour Boy, instead blamed the midfielders.
“Their problem upfront is not much about the strikers. You've got to look at the speed of the transition. That takes training, and it takes time. The people who are in the midfield must work according to the strength of the strikers," Niemach said.
“They are not doing that at the moment. The Chiefs strikers are not scoring because the midfielders and wingers don't give the strikers the ball according to their strengths.
"Give a striker the ball according to what he is good at. Otherwise, you're going to make him look poor. So all it needs is a slight adjustment, but that should come from the coaching staff at Chiefs,” he concluded.
Amakhosi will be back in action on April 12 against Galaxy, hoping to win their fourth straight game.