'Unlucky' Khanyisa Mayo lauded for fighting spirit as Kaizer Chiefs substitutes get praise for contribution in win over Magesi: 'We’re not performing on one or two players'
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Chiefs complete double over Magesi
Kaizer Chiefs completed their first-ever double over Magesi in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Khanyisa Mayo were on target for the Soweto giants, with Diteboho Mofokeng getting the lone strike for Dikwena Tsa Meetse.
The win put Amakhosi on 45 points and strengthened their chance of getting an automatic ticket for the CAF Confederation Cup.
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Subtitutes' impact
Reeve Frosler came from the bench to assist twice; the first one was in the 62nd minute for Shabalala, with the second one coming in the 83rd minute as Mayo connected his cross.
The subs did well to ensure Amakhosi stayed top to collect maximum points and the fifth PSL win in a row.
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Subs lauded
“Yes, I think we didn’t start the game very well, but I think the most important thing is the desire and mentality to fight for the three points and that we asked about them again,” Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef stated.
“This kind of game, you have to fight to show mentality and character, and I’m so proud of the performance of the players. Congratulations to the fans, and we have to continue to fight.
“We have a big squad and a big team, and all of them are ready to give us what we asked from them, and all of them are ready to fight for the team. But the most important thing is we’re not performing on one or two players; we’re a big squad, and all of them can help," he continued.
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Mayo lauded
On-loan striker Mayo scored just his second PSL goal for the club with seven minutes to go. It was a relief after his struggles with fitness.
"True, he’s been working hard a lot; he’s been unlucky with one or two injuries, then he’s back. He's been performing very well in the training sessions; he has been fighting," Ben Youssef added.
“He’s been a little bit unlucky in the last few games that he didn’t score – but I think today is his second goal, and he will help the team a lot," the tactician concluded.