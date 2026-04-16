'Unlucky' Khanyisa Mayo lauded for fighting spirit as Kaizer Chiefs substitutes get praise for contribution in win over Magesi: 'We’re not performing on one or two players'

Kaizer Chiefs completed their first-ever double over Magesi in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Khanyisa Mayo were on target for the Soweto giants, with Diteboho Mofokeng getting the lone strike for Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

The win put Amakhosi on 45 points and strengthened their chance of getting an automatic ticket for the CAF Confederation Cup.