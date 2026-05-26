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Kaizer Chiefs set for 'massive' player clear out as Khanyiso Mayo, Ashley du Preez and eight others expected to depart
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Naturena braced for significant player exodus
The corridors of Naturena are buzzing with reports of a definitive overhaul as Kaizer Chiefs look to build on their third placed league finish and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.
Sources close to the club have indicated that the hierarchy is ready to sanction a massive clear-out at the end of June, with as many as 10 first-team players expected to be shown the exit door as part of a major rebuilding phase.
“For now, the management is looking at which players to keep or release," a source told Soccer Laduma.
"You know most of the ones I have told you have their contracts coming to an end, while others have not really impressed in the past season, and that's what will determine who stays and who leaves.
"But I tell you, it's believed that there will be a massive clear-out before looking at the new recruits.”
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Big names on the Amakhosi chopping block
The list of potential departures features some of the most recognizable faces in the current squad, highlighting the ruthless nature of the proposed restructure.
On top of the expected exits of Ashley du Preez and Khanyisa Mayo, the list also reportedly includes George Matlou, Fiacre Ntwari, Gaston Sirino, Etiosa Ighodaro, Happy Mashiane, Samkelo Zwane, Paseka Mako and Tashreeq Morris.
The cull will reach deep into the club's player roster and will free up squad places for fresh, new talent to come to Naturena.
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Khanyisa Mayo loan status under microscopic review
One of the most complex situations involves Khanyisa Mayo, whose future at the club appears increasingly bleak.
Currently on loan, the club has reportedly decided against making his stay a permanent one at this stage.
His fate seems tied directly to the stability of the coaching staff, rather than just his individual output on the pitch during his stint in Soweto.
“With Mayo, it will also depend on the technical team," the source added.
"If the club changes the coaches, maybe the new ones will keep him. But maybe if the current technical team stays, it could be a difficult story for him, and he could be going back to his team in Algeria.”
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New leadership to oversee squad revolution
This aggressive recruitment and retention strategy comes at a time of change within the Chiefs' boardroom, with new CEO Bheki Shongwe expected to have a significant say in the club's financial and sporting direction.
The goal is to clear the wage bill and create space for a fresh influx of talent that can restore the Glamour Boys to their former glory at the summit of South African football.
By moving on from high earners and underperforming assets, Chiefs hope to provide their technical team - whoever may be in charge next season - with a clean slate.
The coming weeks will be pivotal for the listed players as they fight for their futures, though the consensus remains that a double-digit number of departures is now a virtual certainty for the Soweto giants.