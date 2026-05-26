Kaizer Chiefs set for 'massive' player clear out as Khanyiso Mayo, Ashley du Preez and eight others expected to depart

The corridors of Naturena are buzzing with reports of a definitive overhaul as Kaizer Chiefs look to build on their third placed league finish and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Sources close to the club have indicated that the hierarchy is ready to sanction a massive clear-out at the end of June, with as many as 10 first-team players expected to be shown the exit door as part of a major rebuilding phase.

“For now, the management is looking at which players to keep or release," a source told Soccer Laduma.

"You know most of the ones I have told you have their contracts coming to an end, while others have not really impressed in the past season, and that's what will determine who stays and who leaves.

"But I tell you, it's believed that there will be a massive clear-out before looking at the new recruits.”