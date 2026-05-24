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End of the road for Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches? Kaizer Motaung Junior and Cedric Kaze have their say after last day defeat to Chippa United
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Amakhosi conclude season with narrow defeat
Kaizer Chiefs brought their league campaign to a disappointing close on Saturday, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Despite the loss, the Soweto giants managed to secure a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership, accumulating 54 points from their 30 matches and ensuring qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup for a second consecutive year.
The result sets the stage for a period of intense reflection at Naturena.
With the season now officially over, the focus shifts from the pitch to the boardroom, where the club's hierarchy will determine if the current coaching duo of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef has done enough to earn long-term contracts after stepping in following Nasreddine Nabi's early exit.
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The first question
Speaking after the defeat to the Chilli Boys, co-coach Cedric Kaze admitted that his future is currently out of his hands.
“I knew that this question would come. I didn’t just expect that it would be the first question,” Kaze told reporters.
“I thought that the first question would be about the tactic of the games but fair enough.
"It’s up to the board, next week probably we will meet and to assess as well the season, as well as the coaches.
"There are things that we have to put on the table that we believe that would push the team forward.”
Kaze remains optimistic that the tangible progress shown by the squad during his tenure will weigh heavily in their favour. When asked if the improvements made this term would make the board's decision difficult, he replied: “I’m hoping so, I’m hoping that we have made it difficult [for the board] with the results this season.
"It’s going to be a discussion between two parties that have lived together well and I’m pretty sure that you will get the information.”
Co-coaches must take a lot of credit
Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has also weighed in on the situation, acknowledging the work done by the staff whose contracts are set to expire in June.
Speaking to SuperSport TV, he highlighted the overall growth of the team, noting that everyone can see the vast defensive shape the side possesses and the fact they have achieved one of their best goal differences in recent memory.
Motaung Jr. was quick to share the credit for the club's resurgence after a disastrous previous league season where they finished outside the top eight.
“Everyone behind the scenes has worked very hard and the co-coaches themselves must take a lot of credit.
"The players must take a lot of credit.
"Our recruitment department must take a lot of credit because I think everything is definitely a culmination of work and planning,” he added.
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Youth development remains a priority
A key factor in the board's assessment will be the coaches' willingness to integrate young talent into the first team.
Motaung Jr. cited the debut of 18-year-old goalkeeper Takalani as a prime example of the club's current direction.
“We have an average age of 20 years and I think 21 years on the pitch today.
You know, we’ve given a debut to someone like Takalani, [credit] goes to coach Mzoughi, who believes in our young talent and understands how important it is to groom them,” the Sporting Director explained.
“Takalani, for him to be the age of 18, youngest goalkeeper to make a debut since 1998, you know, a lot of bravery from the coaches, looking to plan for the future."
He then confirmed that a full review will take place before any announcements are made regarding the technical team for the 2026/27 season.
"So, I think, obviously, this is the last game. We’ll wind-down, sit down, consolidate all reports and see the way forward.”