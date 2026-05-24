End of the road for Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches? Kaizer Motaung Junior and Cedric Kaze have their say after last day defeat to Chippa United

Speaking after the defeat to the Chilli Boys, co-coach Cedric Kaze admitted that his future is currently out of his hands.

“I knew that this question would come. I didn’t just expect that it would be the first question,” Kaze told reporters.

“I thought that the first question would be about the tactic of the games but fair enough.

"It’s up to the board, next week probably we will meet and to assess as well the season, as well as the coaches.

"There are things that we have to put on the table that we believe that would push the team forward.”

Kaze remains optimistic that the tangible progress shown by the squad during his tenure will weigh heavily in their favour. When asked if the improvements made this term would make the board's decision difficult, he replied: “I’m hoping so, I’m hoping that we have made it difficult [for the board] with the results this season.

"It’s going to be a discussion between two parties that have lived together well and I’m pretty sure that you will get the information.”