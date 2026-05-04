Kaizer Chiefs set to appoint former managing director Bheki Shongwe as new CEO with a mandate to 'return the club to its glory days'

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly on the verge of announcing Bheki Shongwe as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Shongwe, who served as the club's Managing Director between 2009 and 2012, is expected to step into the high-pressure role as soon as possible to help restructure the Soweto giants.

The Eswatini-born executive is no stranger to the inner workings of the Glamour Boys, having remained part of the club’s setup as a Board Member following his previous executive stint.

An insider close to the club revealed to Soccer Laduma that the deal is essentially finalised and awaiting an official statement from management.



