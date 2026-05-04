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Kaizer Chiefs set to appoint former managing director Bheki Shongwe as new CEO with a mandate to 'return the club to its glory days'
- Kaizer Chiefs
A known figure makes a return to Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly on the verge of announcing Bheki Shongwe as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Shongwe, who served as the club's Managing Director between 2009 and 2012, is expected to step into the high-pressure role as soon as possible to help restructure the Soweto giants.
The Eswatini-born executive is no stranger to the inner workings of the Glamour Boys, having remained part of the club’s setup as a Board Member following his previous executive stint.
An insider close to the club revealed to Soccer Laduma that the deal is essentially finalised and awaiting an official statement from management.
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Mandate for success at Amakhosi
"As we speak now, it's as good as done. Mr Bheki Shongwe will be announced as the new CEO for the club.
"Almost all the logistics are done and completed, and we are just waiting from management to make the announcement and we will take it from there.
"But what I can tell you is that Mr Shongwe will be the club CEO," the source revealed.
The appointment comes at a critical time for Chiefs, who have struggled to replicate their historic dominance in recent seasons.
Shongwe has been identified as the man to bring stability and a winning culture back to the boardroom, which the club hopes will translate to success on the pitch from next season onwards.
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Restoring the glory days
The primary objective for the incoming CEO is clear: to restore the prestige of South Africa's most supported club.
Having overseen the club’s 40th Anniversary celebrations in 2010, Shongwe understands the weight of expectation that comes with the crest and the demands of the Amakhosi faithful.
The insider added: "His main mandate will be to see the club return to its glory days.
"He has been there before, and he knows what it means to run a club of Chiefs' calibre, and it's believed that's his mandate is as from next season."
With the appointment expected shortly, the Chiefs hierarchy will be hoping this move marks the beginning of a sustained revival for the club.
- Kaizer Chiefs
What’s next for Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs are certainly out of the title race, with four matches to spare in their schedule, but a third-place finish and qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup is very much on the cards.
They sit third on 47 points, five clear of fourth-placed AmaZulu (42). Both teams will face off against each other on May 16, with Amakhosi playing away.
Before that above game, Chiefs will travel to face log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on May 6 – a clash crucial to the Brazilians' title defence.
Afterwards, they will take on fifth-placed Sekhukhune United on May 10 also on the road.
On May 23, Chiefs wrap up their season at home against Chippa United.