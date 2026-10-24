Kaizer Chiefs recruitment under fire as Fernando Da Cruz questioned after CAF Confederation Cup exit - 'What they are playing is not on'

The lack of specialist options at Naturena has raised serious questions about Kaizer Chiefs' activity during the recent transfer window, where Langelihle Phili was the only major arrival alongside Thabo Moloisane, Renaldo Leaner, and Adolf Bitegeko.

Former Chiefs star Thabiso Malatsi has not held back in his analysis, suggesting that only a handful of players understand the weight of the jersey.

"Truly speaking, the new signings who were promising are Phili only. You can be a good player coming from other teams, but when you arrive at Chiefs, you find that your play does not suit them and you struggle," Malatsi told KickOff.

His comments reflect a growing frustration among the Amakhosi faithful regarding the quality of the current playing staff.

"Phili is the only signing that they managed to find; if we can get 11 signings like Phili, then Chiefs can be good. It's not like I'm criticizing, but what they are playing is not on."

The legend believes that the current squad lacks the collective fight needed to restore the club to its former glory.



