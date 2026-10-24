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Thulani Mabaso, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs recruitment under fire as Fernando Da Cruz questioned after CAF Confederation Cup exit - 'What they are playing is not on'

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
L. Phili
F. Da Cruz
T. Moloisane
R. Leaner
A. Bitegeko
N. Nabi

Amakhosi former star Thabiso Malatsi has launched a scathing assessment of the club’s current state, suggesting the squad lacks the quality required to compete at the highest level. The retired midfielder believes the recent recruitment strategy has failed to provide the depth necessary for a club of Soweto giants' stature.

  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer Motaung Junior Kaizer Motaung Senior

    Recruitment failures under microscope

    The lack of specialist options at Naturena has raised serious questions about Kaizer Chiefs' activity during the recent transfer window, where Langelihle Phili was the only major arrival alongside Thabo Moloisane, Renaldo Leaner, and Adolf Bitegeko.

    Former Chiefs star Thabiso Malatsi has not held back in his analysis, suggesting that only a handful of players understand the weight of the jersey.

    "Truly speaking, the new signings who were promising are Phili only. You can be a good player coming from other teams, but when you arrive at Chiefs, you find that your play does not suit them and you struggle," Malatsi told KickOff.

    His comments reflect a growing frustration among the Amakhosi faithful regarding the quality of the current playing staff.

    "Phili is the only signing that they managed to find; if we can get 11 signings like Phili, then Chiefs can be good. It's not like I'm criticizing, but what they are playing is not on."

    The legend believes that the current squad lacks the collective fight needed to restore the club to its former glory.


  • Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    'There are no players there'

    Malatsi further expanded on the psychological state of the locker room, claiming that many players are prioritising personal statistics over the success of the team.

    "There are no players there; it is only Phili. Maybe including [Lebohang] Maboe; those are the only two players who looked like they were fighting, and they know that Chiefs is not just any team; it's a big team.

    "You must know that 'I play for the badge and I play for the supporters'. So they are playing for themselves; that is why [the results are bad]," he explained.

    This lack of cohesion has left the club languishing behind their rivals in the early stages of the season.


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The verdict on Da Cruz

    The criticism was not reserved solely for the players, as head coach Fernando Da Cruz also came under fire.

    "I said it previously that this coach [Fernando Da Cruz] was [Nasreddine] Nabi's assistant, so there is not much that was going to change. It's the same mentality as Nabi; you can see he is running out of ideas. I think they should just release him," Malatsi said bluntly.

    The lack of a distinct tactical shift since the previous regime has clearly irritated the club icon, who feels a fresh start is already necessary at the helm.


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  • Fears over CKO prospects

    With a Carling Knockout clash against TS Galaxy looming on Tuesday at FNB Stadium, Malatsi admitted he has little faith in the team’s ability to progress.

    "My hope is gone; I don't have any hope. Maybe they can win against TS Galaxy, because TS Galaxy has issues, but I don't trust them anymore; they are really bad.

    "I don't know what's happening; how can you let go of [Thabo] Cele? Did you see how he has clicked at Sundowns? In two months, he already has the best medals. I don't know what's happening at Chiefs," Malatsi concluded.

    As the pressure mounts, Amakhosi must find a way to silence their critics, starting with a victory in the cup.




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