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Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe confident they can compete with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns this season – ‘I think we’ve got the squad’

Premier Soccer League
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L. Maboe
F. Da Cruz
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Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates

The Amakhosi midfielder has issued a bold rallying cry, insisting that his team possess the necessary quality to challenge the established dominance of the Buccaneers and the Brazilians. Having previously spent seven successful years at Chloorkop, the experienced playmaker is well-versed in what it takes to reach the summit of South African football.

  • Lebohang Maboe & Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Betting on the quality at Naturena

    Kaizer Chiefs star Lebohang Maboe is convinced that the Glamour Boys can measure up to what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will do this season.

    The midfielder, who was formerly under contract at Sundowns for seven years, knows the levels and understands the dynamics required to sustain a title charge in the Betway Premiership.

    When questioned about the prospect of competing with their biggest rivals, Maboe was emphatic about the talent available to the technical team.

    "I think we’ve got the squad. We’ve the team. We’ve got the coach to help us do that [compete with Pirates and Sundowns]," the midfielder maintained, per KickOff.


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  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Aiming for silverware and legacy

    Beyond merely competing on the pitch, Maboe is acutely aware of the historical weight that comes with wearing the gold and black jersey.

    The club has endured a prolonged league trophy drought that has tested the patience of their massive fanbase.

    "But we need silverware as well to put smiles on our fans’ faces as well."

    "Not just our fans but we also want to leave a legacy."

    "We want to leave the jersey in a better place."

    "So, the only thing right now is being consistent and try to win more games,” he said.


  • Lebohang Maboe and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Tactical evolution in Spain

    The groundwork for this season’s ambitions was laid during a comprehensive pre-season training camp in Spain.

    Maboe highlighted the importance of that period in allowing the squad to digest the tactical blueprints provided by the coaching staff.

    "The training we had in Spain gave us a lot of time into how we want to play, video analysis, sit down as a group with the coach trying to explain how he wants us to play."

    "I see him [Da Cruz] as a father especially to the young ones who he always encourages to give their best,” said Maboe.


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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Cruz singles out Maboe

    Fernando da Cruz has already identified Maboe as a cornerstone of his leadership group.

    The coach has been vocal about the midfielder's influence on the younger members of the squad.

    "He is a leader for us on and off the field."

    "He has a lot of experience."

    "I’m happy about his performance as he is a natural leader on and off the field."

    "I expect that he will continue the way he has done," Da Cruz stated.


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