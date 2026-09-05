Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe confident they can compete with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns this season – ‘I think we’ve got the squad’

Kaizer Chiefs star Lebohang Maboe is convinced that the Glamour Boys can measure up to what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will do this season.

The midfielder, who was formerly under contract at Sundowns for seven years, knows the levels and understands the dynamics required to sustain a title charge in the Betway Premiership.

When questioned about the prospect of competing with their biggest rivals, Maboe was emphatic about the talent available to the technical team.

"I think we’ve got the squad. We’ve the team. We’ve got the coach to help us do that [compete with Pirates and Sundowns]," the midfielder maintained, per KickOff.



