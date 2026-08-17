'Kaizer Chiefs will give a lot of teams headaches this season' under Fernando Da Cruz leadership claims former Mamelodi Sundowns star
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Amakhosi’s tactical evolution earns praise
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Papi Mbele believes Kaizer Chiefs deserve massive credit for their tactical masterclass against the Brazilians, insisting the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium was a result of Amakhosi’s brilliance rather than a poor performance from Masandawana.
While some analysts pointed toward a dip in form from the reigning champions, Mbele was quick to praise the Glamour Boys' evolution under their new technical bench, noting that they successfully stifled the Sundowns machine.
"Sundowns did not underperform; Chiefs demonstrated a deep understanding of Sundowns' style of play, effectively utilising counter-pressing and counter-attacking strategies, which they executed commendably," Mbele told KickOff.
"Sundowns maintained their playing style despite the pressure from Chiefs. The team has shown significant improvement since last season."
The hard-fought point against the league's benchmark suggests the structural overhaul at Naturena is already paying dividends, marking a stark departure from the inconsistency that plagued their previous campaign.
Warning issued to Premiership rivals
Mbele is convinced that Kaizer Chiefs’ latest showing is a sign of things to come, warning the rest of the Betway Premiership that the Glamour Boys are ready to cause serious problems for the teams chasing silverware.
The tactical discipline displayed against a side of Mamelodi Sundowns' calibre suggests that Amakhosi have shed their reputation as soft touches in big-game encounters.
The former midfielder was particularly struck by the side's transition play at FNB Stadium, noting a newfound maturity in their approach.
"Chiefs will give a lot of teams headaches this season," Mbele stated confidently.
"The game on Saturday was tactically well-managed by both sides.
"Goals were scored due to mistakes from each team, reflecting their strategic approach during the match.
" There is a notable quality within this Chiefs squad."
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The Fernando Da Cruz influence
The ex-Chloorkop star was quick to credit the Fernando Da Cruz effect, noting the Portuguese tactician’s obsession with ball retention as the catalyst for Amakhosi’s new-look identity.
While individual lapses remain a problem, the collective structure looked significantly more resilient than the disjointed sides seen at Naturena in recent campaigns.
That said, he didn't pull his punches regarding the opener, pinpointing a Brandon Petersen howler as the reason Cassius Mailula was able to equalise for Sundowns.
"Their coach [Fernando da Cruz] emphasises disciplined ball possession, as evidenced by Cassius Mailula, the shortest player on the field, who scored for Sundowns following a mistake by the Chiefs goalkeeper [Brandon Petersen], who chose to focus on the player's head rather than the ball," Mbele explained.
Despite that lapse, the overall consensus is that the Portuguese tactician has instilled a level of composure and tactical awareness that could see Chiefs challenge at the upper end of the table once again.
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What comes next?
After a gruelling period of three matches in six days across league and cup commitments, Fernando Da Cruz now has almost 10 days with his squad on the training pitch.
This will allow him to further perfect his tactical plans for the team and, hopefully, get one of his five injured left backs fit again.
Chiefs next assignments are all PSL fixtures ahead of the international break in late September.
They travel to Richards Bay on August 26, before welcoming Siwelele on September 5, then it's off to Limpopo to face Polokwane City on September 12 and in their last fixture before the break they will be looking to avenge their MTN8 defeat against Golden Arrows on September 19.
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