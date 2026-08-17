'Kaizer Chiefs will give a lot of teams headaches this season' under Fernando Da Cruz leadership claims former Mamelodi Sundowns star

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Papi Mbele believes Kaizer Chiefs deserve massive credit for their tactical masterclass against the Brazilians, insisting the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium was a result of Amakhosi’s brilliance rather than a poor performance from Masandawana.

While some analysts pointed toward a dip in form from the reigning champions, Mbele was quick to praise the Glamour Boys' evolution under their new technical bench, noting that they successfully stifled the Sundowns machine.

"Sundowns did not underperform; Chiefs demonstrated a deep understanding of Sundowns' style of play, effectively utilising counter-pressing and counter-attacking strategies, which they executed commendably," Mbele told KickOff.

"Sundowns maintained their playing style despite the pressure from Chiefs. The team has shown significant improvement since last season."

The hard-fought point against the league's benchmark suggests the structural overhaul at Naturena is already paying dividends, marking a stark departure from the inconsistency that plagued their previous campaign.



