Kaizer Chiefs striker looking forward to 'great season' after declaring himself fit to play - 'Hopefully, you’ll see the best of me'

Etiosa Ighodaro arrived at Kaizer Chiefs with a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in South African football following impressive loan spells at Chippa United, Supersport United and AmaZulu.

However, his first year in the famous gold and black jersey did not go according to plan, as persistent fitness issues limited him to just seven appearances during which he scored one single goal against AS Simba in a 3-1 win in the CAF Confederation Cup.





Reflecting on the challenges he faced during his first year at the club, the Nigerian forward did not hide his disappointment regarding his lack of game time.

“Last season was quite frustrating for me because of injuries,” he told the club's media department during a recent interview.

“But that is behind me now, and I am looking forward to a great season.

"Hopefully, you’ll see the best of me. I am pushing myself hard to make the Club and the supporters proud," he said.

Ighodaro understands that the pressure is on to deliver for Chiefs, especially with the Amakhosi supporters desperate for a reliable source of goals with fellow strikers Khanyiso Mayo and Flavio Silva currently out injured themselves.

By declaring his injury woes a thing of the past, the forward has set a high bar for himself as he looks to establish himself in the starting line-up.

The key to Ighodaro's renewed optimism appears to be a successful pre-season programme. Unlike his previous year, the striker has been able to participate in full training and feature in friendly matches, which has helped him regain the sharpness required for top-flight football.

The striker believes that the minutes he has accumulated over the recent weeks have been vital in restoring his self-belief.

“I really benefitted from pre-season because I didn’t play a lot last season, so I needed the minutes in the practice games to build my confidence,” he concluded.

This solid foundation of work could prove to be the turning point for Ighodaro as he prepares to lead the Chiefs attack. He is now setting his sights on opening his account for the season as quickly as possible, knowing that a maiden goal could serve as the catalyst for a prolific run of form that could turnaround his fortunes at Naturena.



