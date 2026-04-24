Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to invoke 2026 FIFA World Cup talk with Soweto Derby display against Orlando Pirates? Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Katlego Mphela notes, 'There is a debate...'
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Soweto Derby expectations on Petersen
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is back after undergoing a successful surgery.
In the three games he has featured for Amakhosi since his return, he has kept two clean sheets and conceded one goal.
That is picking up from where he had left off before going under the knife.
The Amakhosi custodian is raising his hand to be included in the Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad after coach Hugo Broos had planned to call him up for the March international friendly matches against Panama.
Former Chiefs forward Katlego Mphela has opened up on how Petersen could influence Sunday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates and present his Bafana case which is already under debate.
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The Petersen effect
"We've seen from the past games they have played. When he is there, he gives the team confidence," said Mphela as per Soccer Laduma.
"They don't concede a lot when he is there. They attack with freedom. There is a debate whether he should be in the World Cup squad or not.
"Since he came back, the team has been stabilised. He is a good goalkeeper and can play with his feet. He's got height, so I think it's a big boost for Kaizer Chiefs going into this game."
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Why Mphela tips Chiefs to beat Pirates
"I think both teams are on form. They have won the past few games, but like we always say form does not matter when you go into the derby," said Mphela.
"It's all about the passion and fight on the day. I'll be a bit biased here because the other team [Mamelodi Sundowns] has to win the league, so I'll go for Chiefs to win 2-1."
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Modise take on the Soweto Derby
While Mphela wants Chiefs to win, former Pirates midfielder Teko Modise is also rooting for the Buccaneers but sees their victory in vain, saying Mamelodi Sundowns will win the PSL title at the end of the day.
“Sundowns understand the pressure that comes with being at the top, understanding that you can’t lose a game, you can’t drop points," Modise said.
"I think with all the experience and quality, Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa. They are able to rotate the squad and still grind out results.
“If you look at Pirates, even the technical team, nobody has won the league [in fact, Deon Hotto won the league with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season], so it’s very difficult for them to find ways how they can do it. Sundowns have the advantage.”