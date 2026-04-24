Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to invoke 2026 FIFA World Cup talk with Soweto Derby display against Orlando Pirates? Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Katlego Mphela notes, 'There is a debate...'

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is back after undergoing a successful surgery.

In the three games he has featured for Amakhosi since his return, he has kept two clean sheets and conceded one goal.

That is picking up from where he had left off before going under the knife.

The Amakhosi custodian is raising his hand to be included in the Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad after coach Hugo Broos had planned to call him up for the March international friendly matches against Panama.

Former Chiefs forward Katlego Mphela has opened up on how Petersen could influence Sunday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates and present his Bafana case which is already under debate.