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Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise asserts that Orlando Pirates beating Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby would be in vain PSL title-wise because 'Mamelodi Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

There is everything to play for between the arch-rivals in a clash that could decide where the Premier Soccer League title goes. The stakes go far beyond pride, with both sides knowing the outcome may shape the destiny of the season. That only heightens the anticipation, adding even more intensity to the fixture.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage

    High-stakes Soweto Derby

    Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash in the second Soweto Derby of the season at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

    The Buccaneers are bidding for the Premier Soccer League title in which Mamelodi Sundowns are their closest rivals.

    Chiefs go into Sunday's clash to extend their six-match unbeaten run and stay on track to finish the season in the top-three.

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  • Teko ModiseBackpage

    Modise's Soweto Derby prediction

    Modise has made a prediction of the Soweto Derby and sees Pirates completing a double over their rivals.

    “Pirates were dominant in the previous derby and Chiefs were literally humiliated. With the quality and form Pirates are in, I see a 2-1 win for them,” Modise said as per Sowetan Live.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Pirates' derby victory in vain, Downs unstoppable

    “Sundowns understand the pressure that comes with being at the top, understanding that you can’t lose a game, you can’t drop points," Modise added.

    "I think with all the experience and quality, Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa. They are able to rotate the squad and still grind out results.

    “If you look at Pirates, even the technical team, nobody has won the league [in fact, Deon Hotto won the league with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season], so it’s very difficult for them to find ways how they can do it. Sundowns have the advantage.”

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Focus on Mofokeng

    Modise has switched attention to Relebohile Mofokeng who has been in top form and has been mentioned as the possible Footballer of the Season.

    “As things stand, Rele has a good 2026, but if you look holistically at people who have been consistent, Aubrey Modiba has been, Teboho Mokoena has been," said Modise.

    "Of course Rele’s numbers are crazy ... he’s a player you can’t really forget. I just hope Ndlovu from Arrows comes back [after missing the past few games due to an injury].”

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Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
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Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC