Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise asserts that Orlando Pirates beating Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby would be in vain PSL title-wise because 'Mamelodi Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa'
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High-stakes Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash in the second Soweto Derby of the season at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
The Buccaneers are bidding for the Premier Soccer League title in which Mamelodi Sundowns are their closest rivals.
Chiefs go into Sunday's clash to extend their six-match unbeaten run and stay on track to finish the season in the top-three.
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Modise's Soweto Derby prediction
Modise has made a prediction of the Soweto Derby and sees Pirates completing a double over their rivals.
“Pirates were dominant in the previous derby and Chiefs were literally humiliated. With the quality and form Pirates are in, I see a 2-1 win for them,” Modise said as per Sowetan Live.
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Pirates' derby victory in vain, Downs unstoppable
“Sundowns understand the pressure that comes with being at the top, understanding that you can’t lose a game, you can’t drop points," Modise added.
"I think with all the experience and quality, Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa. They are able to rotate the squad and still grind out results.
“If you look at Pirates, even the technical team, nobody has won the league [in fact, Deon Hotto won the league with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season], so it’s very difficult for them to find ways how they can do it. Sundowns have the advantage.”
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Focus on Mofokeng
Modise has switched attention to Relebohile Mofokeng who has been in top form and has been mentioned as the possible Footballer of the Season.
“As things stand, Rele has a good 2026, but if you look holistically at people who have been consistent, Aubrey Modiba has been, Teboho Mokoena has been," said Modise.
"Of course Rele’s numbers are crazy ... he’s a player you can’t really forget. I just hope Ndlovu from Arrows comes back [after missing the past few games due to an injury].”