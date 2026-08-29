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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen’s poor form linked to World Cup disappointment – ‘A good player cannot become a bad player overnight’
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A good player cannot become a bad player overnight
Thembinkosi Biyela has offered a staunch defence of the Kaizer Chiefs captain, suggesting that the goalkeeper's recent struggles are not a reflection of his ability but rather his mental state.
The former striker argues that being omitted from South Africa’s World Cup squad at the final hurdle has had a devastating effect on the 31-year-old’s confidence and motivation on the pitch.
"This World Cup thing has hit him very hard."
"A good player cannot become a bad player overnight."
"He is making silly mistakes because he is now demotivated. We need to uplift his spirit, motivate him, and give him all the support he needs," Biyela told KickOff.
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Don’t write him off
Petersen was one of the standout performers for the Glamour Boys during the previous campaign, earning plaudits for his shot-stopping and leadership.
However, the current season has seen a sharp contrast, with fans expressing frustration over errors that have proved costly in the early stages of the league marathon.
Biyela insists that the drop-off is temporary and that the footballing public must remember Petersen's prior contributions to the club.
"Let's not write the boy off. Let's motivate him."
"He has already proven to us last season that he is a very good goalkeeper if fans are behind him," he added.
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Just two months later?
The debate surrounding Petersen often centres on his standing among the elite goalkeepers in the country.
Before his recent struggles, many viewed him as a natural successor or deputy to Ronwen Williams.
The disappointment of missing the global showpiece is viewed by Biyela as the primary catalyst for his current lack of focus during domestic fixtures.
Defending Petersen’s pedigree, Biyela noted the high standards the keeper set previously.
"Remember he was supposed to be one of the three goalkeepers we took to the World Cup, and that's non-negotiable."
"He was one of the best goalkeepers last season."
"Remember, players for the World Cup are picked based on form. He can't be a bad goalkeeper just after two months.”
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Petersen needs support at Naturena
As Kaizer Chiefs look to stabilise their season under the guidance of the technical team, Biyela believes the supporters hold the key to restoring Petersen’s best form.
Rather than adding to the pressure, he urges the fans to provide a cushion of support to help the captain navigate through this difficult period of his professional career.
"He is one of our best goalkeepers in the country."
"All he needs is our motivation. Let's give him confidence," he concluded.
With the pressure mounting, all eyes will be on how Petersen responds in the upcoming fixtures for the Soweto giants.
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