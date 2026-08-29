Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen’s poor form linked to World Cup disappointment – ‘A good player cannot become a bad player overnight’

Thembinkosi Biyela has offered a staunch defence of the Kaizer Chiefs captain, suggesting that the goalkeeper's recent struggles are not a reflection of his ability but rather his mental state.

The former striker argues that being omitted from South Africa’s World Cup squad at the final hurdle has had a devastating effect on the 31-year-old’s confidence and motivation on the pitch.

"This World Cup thing has hit him very hard."

"A good player cannot become a bad player overnight."

"He is making silly mistakes because he is now demotivated. We need to uplift his spirit, motivate him, and give him all the support he needs," Biyela told KickOff.



