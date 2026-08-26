Richards Bay 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Investigate Brandon Petersen, this guy has a sports betting account; Players are always injured in training; Sell the club, no one is serious about anything'

Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Proceedings got off to a blistering and dramatic start in the eighth minute when Nqaba Xulu pounced on a costly error from Brandon Petersen to put the Natal Rich Boys in front.





Amakhosi refused to buckle and cranked up the pressure in search of a response. Their persistence paid off when another defensive lapse inside the box handed the Glamour Boys a golden opportunity from the spot, with Lebohang Maboe keeping his cool to restore parity.









However, the drama was far from over. Just before the interval, Xulu struck again to put the home side back in front and send the Natal Rich Boys into the break with the advantage.









In the second half, Siphesihle Ndlovu deservedly drew Amakhosi level in the 77th minute, setting up a tense finish.









Despite Chiefs having 72% of the possession, 21 shots, and an xG of 2.28, neither side could find a decisive winner in the closing stages, as the encounter ultimately ended all square.

Here, GOAL has sampled the fans’ reactions to an entertaining four-goal encounter.



