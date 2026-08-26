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Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Richards Bay 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Investigate Brandon Petersen, this guy has a sports betting account; Players are always injured in training; Sell the club, no one is serious about anything'

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Richards Bay vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
B. Petersen
N. Xulu
L. Maboe
S. Ndlovu

The Natal Rich Boys were hoping to finally snap their winless streak, but the Soweto giants were equally determined to preserve their unbeaten Betway Premiership run. Both sides produced an entertaining and hard-fought display, trading blows in a four-goal thriller before ultimately settling for a share of the spoils.

Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Proceedings got off to a blistering and dramatic start in the eighth minute when Nqaba Xulu pounced on a costly error from Brandon Petersen to put the Natal Rich Boys in front.


Amakhosi refused to buckle and cranked up the pressure in search of a response. Their persistence paid off when another defensive lapse inside the box handed the Glamour Boys a golden opportunity from the spot, with Lebohang Maboe keeping his cool to restore parity.



However, the drama was far from over. Just before the interval, Xulu struck again to put the home side back in front and send the Natal Rich Boys into the break with the advantage.



In the second half, Siphesihle Ndlovu deservedly drew Amakhosi level in the 77th minute, setting up a tense finish.



Despite Chiefs having 72% of the possession, 21 shots, and an xG of 2.28, neither side could find a decisive winner in the closing stages, as the encounter ultimately ended all square.

Here, GOAL has sampled the fans’ reactions to an entertaining four-goal encounter.


  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Investigate Petersen

    Like I said last week, investigate Petersen; this guy has a sports betting account 🚮 - Real_Silas1

    So we're gonna pretend we don’t see these past three games that Peterson went back to default settings 😭😭😭😭😭😭 - RJcombs


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  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Chiefs is balling

    Are we watching prime Barcelona or Kaizer Chiefs? The ball is moving, comrades 😭🔥 - kay_mahapa

    We are playing beautiful football with a false Keeper 🥹 - RealTshemedi2

    Kaizer Chiefs is balling; it's like they are back - cyka_plata


  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Players are always injured in training

    We really need to go and check Kaizer Chiefs' training pitch, hawa. Players are always injured in training - MeshackBevhulas

    If Langelihle Phili is really injured, then I am going to have a serious problem with the doctors and conditioning coaches at Kaizer Chiefs. Our players are struggling to stay healthy, and what makes it worse is that it’s even players who never had injury problems at their previous - CrampShellVibes

    Kaizer Chiefs must answer: how is Phili injured? 😡😡😡😡😡 - NtokozoKhoza18


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  • Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Sell the club

    Sell the club; no one is serious about anything - ZuluNation_Ngid

    Our defenders are not serious; shame on them - LeratoMokoteli2

    Miguel, Kwinika Petersen will cost Cruz big time; he will lose his job 🤞 - Bobo_Chippa


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs play like they haven’t seen the ball before

    What kind of football is being played by Kaizer Chiefs? 😳😳 It’s like I'm watching Grade R learners playing soccer 🚮🚮🚮🚮 - Ish_Izzo

    You get excited to watch Kaizer Chiefs play, and they play like they haven’t seen the ball before 💔😭😭 - bambs0923

    Kaizer Chiefs playing nonsense - Macpercy


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    That starting line-up was questionable

    Da Cruz is to blame for this one. That starting line-up was questionable. What was the plan? Overload the middle? - MthoKM2