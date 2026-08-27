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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Renaldo Leaner urged to turn up the heat on Brandon Petersen - 'He looks like he’s too comfortable'
Costly errors
Baloyi has raised serious concerns over Brandon Petersen’s recent form and attitude. After enjoying a standout 2025/26 campaign, the goalkeeper has struggled for consistency in the early stages of the new season.
His costly error against Richards Bay offered another reminder of the vulnerability currently running through the Amakhosi rearguard.
Baloyi did not shy away from addressing the situation. He suggested that wearing the captain’s armband could be giving the experienced goalkeeper a sense of security that he may not necessarily deserve.
Baloyi questions Petersen’s focus
"Chiefs need to come to the party, especially in defence. I’m disappointed in the goalkeeper, Petersen," Baloyi told Soccerbeat.
"I know he was our best keeper last season, to a point where we were calling for him to be part of the Bafana Bafana, but he is not repaying the faith we have in him.
"He looks too relaxed to me. When you play under the circumstances we are playing today, under those conditions, you have to be vigilant; you have to communicate with the defence.”
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A call for increased competition
The primary concern for Baloyi is the lack of visible pressure being applied to the starting goalkeeper. He insisted that Bruce Bvuma and Renaldo Leaner must do more to challenge the hierarchy.
Speaking on the need for a shift in intensity, Baloyi noted: "These are the mistakes you don’t need to make at the early stages of the season.
"We know he is the captain; he’s our number one, but Leaner and Bvuma need to push him. He looks like he’s too comfortable and relaxed."
Baloyi’s critique highlights a broader issue of accountability within the squad. The legend’s comments serve as a wake-up call not just for Petersen, but for the entire coaching staff to ensure that no player feels their position is guaranteed regardless of their performance levels on the pitch.
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What comes next for Amakhosi?
With the next fixture approaching, the pressure is mounting on Fernando Da Cruz to decide whether a change is necessary, especially after the coach also expressed his disappointment at seeing the same costly mistakes resurface.
Petersen will be expected to respond quickly, with the spotlight firmly on his ability to regain his consistency and confidence between the posts.
Ultimately, the challenge has been set for the entire goalkeeping unit to raise their standards and push each other for the starting spot.
Baloyi’s intervention underlines the high expectations attached to the Chiefs No. 1 shirt, with Bvuma and Leaner now urged to put genuine pressure on Petersen and ensure there is healthy competition for the position.
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