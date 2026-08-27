Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Renaldo Leaner urged to turn up the heat on Brandon Petersen - 'He looks like he’s too comfortable'

Baloyi has raised serious concerns over Brandon Petersen’s recent form and attitude. After enjoying a standout 2025/26 campaign, the goalkeeper has struggled for consistency in the early stages of the new season.

His costly error against Richards Bay offered another reminder of the vulnerability currently running through the Amakhosi rearguard.

Baloyi did not shy away from addressing the situation. He suggested that wearing the captain’s armband could be giving the experienced goalkeeper a sense of security that he may not necessarily deserve.







