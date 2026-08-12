Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams urged to take a break following dip in form - 'He simply needs a period of rest'

The demands of modern football appear to be catching up with South Africa’s premier goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams.

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain has been a permanent fixture in goal for both teams, but recent uncharacteristic errors in domestic matches have sparked a debate regarding his current fitness levels.

Walter Khumalo, who previously played in the Premier Soccer League, is adamant that the slight dip in performance is not a sign of declining talent but rather a plea from a tired body.

The sheer volume of games Williams has played over the last calendar year has been staggering, spanning multiple competitions across the continent and the international stage.



