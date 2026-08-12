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Ronwen Williams Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams urged to take a break following dip in form - 'He simply needs a period of rest'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
Kaizer Chiefs
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Marumo Gallants
R. Williams
CAF Champions League
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
World Cup

The Tshwane giants' goalkeeper is facing calls to be removed from the firing line in order to protect his long-term fitness. After a relentless schedule for both club and country, experts believe the decorated shot-stopper is finally showing signs of physical and mental fatigue.

  • Ronwen Williams Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Concerns over Williams' heavy workload

    The demands of modern football appear to be catching up with South Africa’s premier goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams.

    The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain has been a permanent fixture in goal for both teams, but recent uncharacteristic errors in domestic matches have sparked a debate regarding his current fitness levels.

    Walter Khumalo, who previously played in the Premier Soccer League, is adamant that the slight dip in performance is not a sign of declining talent but rather a plea from a tired body.

    The sheer volume of games Williams has played over the last calendar year has been staggering, spanning multiple competitions across the continent and the international stage.


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  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The machine needs maintenance

    Speaking to KickOff about the current situation surrounding the national team captain, Khumalo offered a blunt assessment of why the 34-year-old needs to be sidelined temporarily.

    "There is no decline in Ronwen's abilities; his quality remains unchanged. He simply needs a period of rest,” Khumalo said.

    "He has been involved in domestic competitions, the CAF Champions League, World Cup qualifiers, and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as well as the [2026 FIFA] World Cup, all without sufficient recovery periods.

    "It is also important to consider his daily training with his club, which can contribute to physical fatigue."


  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    A tactical three-match hiatus

    Khumalo’ solution is simple but requires brave decision-making from the coaching staff at Chloorkop.

    He believes that a specific, pre-planned break is the only way to ensure Williams returns to the world-class levels fans have come to expect.

    “A minimum of three matches should be scheduled as rest to allow the player to rejuvenate both physically and mentally.

    "Once this break is taken, his performance is expected to stabilise."

    The argument is that by missing a small handful of games now, Sundowns can prevent a more serious injury or a total collapse in confidence later in the campaign.


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  • Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Restoring the Bafana wall

    Ultimately, the message from the goalkeeping fraternity is one of caution and care for a player who remains vital to South African football's ambitions.

    "Ronwen is human, not a machine, and even machines require maintenance.

    "Aside from this, he is a capable goalkeeper who would benefit from a three-day rest period to restore his strength and focus," Khumalo concluded.


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