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Kaizer Chiefs’ downfall traced to Dr Kaizer Motaung stepping back - 'It’s one of the big reasons...'
'Bra K knows football'
Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult decade, failing to reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.
Khanye believes that the vacancy left by the chairman's daily involvement has not been adequately filled by those currently at the helm.
He argues that the seasoned wisdom of the club founder is missing from the decision-making process, leading to a series of recruitment errors and tactical missteps that have left the Glamour Boys trailing behind their rivals in both domestic and African competition.
"I think Bra K not being involved and stepping back is where problems started because Bra K knows football," Khanye said, as per iDiski Times.
"He has done well; he has given people chances and credit to him for creating jobs. But you can tell he has stepped back. I think Bobby [Motaung] was there at some point and then now Junior [Kaizer Motaung Jr] and I think that’s where problems started."
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Recruitment and coaching frustrations
The critique from Khanye extended beyond just the boardroom, as he aimed at the club's recent transfer policy and the appointment of technical staff.
Chiefs have faced scrutiny for their reliance on free agents and players who have failed to make an impact, a trend that Khanye suggests has diluted the quality of the squad significantly.
The analyst pointed toward a lack of foresight in how the team is currently constructed.
Furthermore, the former Amakhosi star questioned the logic of hiring coaches who struggle with language barriers, suggesting it hinders communication during high-pressure moments on the pitch.
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Missing the Pitso opportunity
Perhaps the most damning part of Khanye’s assessment was the club’s failure to secure the services of Pitso Mosimane.
"They needed to bring in someone with authority," Khanye continued.
"They made a big mistake by letting Pitso join Bafana Bafana. That was a major mistake. He won three out of three matches with Bafana, and look at how the team plays.
"And the national team doesn’t have a long time together, but look at the team how plays. It was a big mistake to not go for Pitso."
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'Signing free agents'
The recent 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round has only added to the growing anxiety among the Chiefs faithful.
"The players that were signed after Bra K stepped back also contributed, and management signing free agents. It’s one of the big reasons the team is where it’s at currently.
"Then you hire coaches that need translators. I mean, what happens when there’s an emergency message? He cannot relay it immediately because he needs to go through someone.
"Then you sign players who couldn’t even make it to Swallows in the NFD," Khanye concluded.
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