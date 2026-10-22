Kaizer Chiefs’ downfall traced to Dr Kaizer Motaung stepping back - 'It’s one of the big reasons...'

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult decade, failing to reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.

Khanye believes that the vacancy left by the chairman's daily involvement has not been adequately filled by those currently at the helm.

He argues that the seasoned wisdom of the club founder is missing from the decision-making process, leading to a series of recruitment errors and tactical missteps that have left the Glamour Boys trailing behind their rivals in both domestic and African competition.

"I think Bra K not being involved and stepping back is where problems started because Bra K knows football," Khanye said, as per iDiski Times.

"He has done well; he has given people chances and credit to him for creating jobs. But you can tell he has stepped back. I think Bobby [Motaung] was there at some point and then now Junior [Kaizer Motaung Jr] and I think that’s where problems started."



