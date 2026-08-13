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Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Fernando Da Cruz outlines Kaizer Chiefs approach after win over Sekhukhune United – ‘We're a long way behind but that's what we're working on'

Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
F. Da Cruz
M. Shabalala
L. Baartman

Amakhosi tactician has provided a candid assessment of his side's current development following their 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday. While the result cements their position at the top of the table, the Frenchman admits the Glamour Boys are still in the early stages of a significant tactical evolution.

  • Luke Baartman & Daniel Cardoso, Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    The Balance Between Results and Style

    Following the midweek success against Sekhukhune United, Fernando Da Cruz was quick to address the mounting expectations surrounding the club's playing style.

    The victory showcased flashes of brilliance, but the tactician is fully aware that building a cohesive unit takes time, especially when compared to the established giants of South African football.

    Speaking to the media via a translator, Da Cruz articulated his vision for the Soweto giants to be entertaining and produce results.

    "It's a bit of both. The idea is to produce the game.

    "We've been working together for a month and a half now.

    "Compared to other teams that have been playing together for several years, we're a long way behind.

    "But that's what we're working on,” as per Soccer Laduma.


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  • Luke Baartman, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Tactical Adjustments and Second Half Improvements

    The encounter at the FNB Stadium was a tale of two halves, with Chiefs initially struggling to break down a resilient Sekhukhune defensive block.

    Da Cruz admitted that his players were perhaps too cautious during the opening 45 minutes, failing to exploit the spaces left by their opponents.

    Reflecting on the performance, the former Lille staffer noted that his side grew into the game as they gained confidence.

    "It was more of a game where each team was waiting for the other team's position.

    "Then, in the second half, I asked them to play a little more forward because we had space.

    "In the first half, we didn't dare. That's what we did in the second half, with success,” he added.


  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Managing a Congested Fixture List

    Squad depth has become a primary concern for the technical team as the schedule intensifies.

    The win over Sekhukhune marked the mid-point of a gruelling period featuring three matches in just six days, forcing Da Cruz to rotate his starting line up significantly.

    The coach praised his squad for their resilience during this demanding run of fixtures.

    "I'm very happy with the group's win because we had to switch players because we [are playing] three games in six days.

    But I'm happy because I think we deserved to win," Da Cruz stated.


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Building for the Future

    While the immediate focus is on the upcoming showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns, the long-term project at Naturena remains the priority.

    The process of closing the gap on teams that have enjoyed years of continuity is not something that happens overnight.

    Da Cruz is preaching patience to the supporters, emphasising that every training session and every match is a step toward the entertaining football he hopes to eventually deliver on a consistent basis for the club.

    For now, the priority remains establishing a winning habit that can sustain the team through their developmental growing pains.

    By blending tactical discipline with the natural flair of his players, Da Cruz is attempting to forge a new identity for Kaizer Chiefs.

    "But it's also important to win games because the positive dynamic is created through the results," Da Cruz admitted.


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