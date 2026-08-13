Fernando Da Cruz outlines Kaizer Chiefs approach after win over Sekhukhune United – ‘We're a long way behind but that's what we're working on'

Following the midweek success against Sekhukhune United, Fernando Da Cruz was quick to address the mounting expectations surrounding the club's playing style.

The victory showcased flashes of brilliance, but the tactician is fully aware that building a cohesive unit takes time, especially when compared to the established giants of South African football.

Speaking to the media via a translator, Da Cruz articulated his vision for the Soweto giants to be entertaining and produce results.

"It's a bit of both. The idea is to produce the game.

"We've been working together for a month and a half now.

"Compared to other teams that have been playing together for several years, we're a long way behind.

"But that's what we're working on,” as per Soccer Laduma.



