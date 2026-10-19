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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz opens up on pitch conditions after CAF Confederation Cup setback - 'It was not a very good field for us'
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'Played with no aggression'
Kaizer Chiefs have work to do in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Red Arrows.
A single goal from a set-piece proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving the Soweto giants with a deficit to overturn when they return to South African soil.
The defeat highlighted the rigorous nature of away fixtures in African competition, where tactical discipline and physical resilience are often tested to the limit.
Reflecting on the performance, Fernando Da Cruz was honest about his team’ shortcomings during the initial stages of the match. The French tactician felt his side lacked the necessary bite to impose themselves on the opposition.
"We played a tough first half with no aggression. We were not there inside the dual," Da Cruz told the media.
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Second-half improvement
Despite the slow start, the Chiefs coach did see some silver linings in the way his players responded after the half-time break. The second period saw a more organised and proactive Amakhosi side, though they still struggled to break down a resolute Red Arrows defence.
Da Cruz noted the shift in momentum but acknowledged that the final product was missing.
"In the second half, it was better. We didn't create a lot of chances, but we made a better second half," the Amakhosi mentor explained.
The focus will now shift to how the team can translate that improved possession and control into clear-cut scoring opportunities when they host the Zambian side in the return leg.
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'It was not a field for our advantage'
One of the primary frustrations for the Chiefs coaching staff was the state of the playing surface at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Da Cruz argued that the conditions were not conducive to the brand of football he is trying to implement at Naturena.
The uneven turf seemingly disrupted the rhythm of a side that prefers to build play through quick transitions and technical precision on the ground.
"About the field, it was not a field for our advantage. It was not a very good field for us to develop our model game," he added.
However, he was quick to praise his squad for their efforts in managing the difficult environment, stating: "But we must adapt, we must play with the conditions, and the players adapted very well to the conditions."
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What comes next for Amakhosi?
While the result was far from ideal, the mood within the Amakhosi camp remains defiant. The slender margin of defeat means that a strong performance at home could easily see them progress to the next round of the Confederation Cup.
Da Cruz pointed out that the goal conceded was avoidable, coming from a momentary lapse in concentration during a corner, rather than being outplayed in open play.
"We conceded one goal on set pieces, on corner. But until now, we are focused on the second leg and our game at home because we know that we are able to win this second leg," Da Cruz concluded.
With the home crowd behind them next weekend, Chiefs will be expected to show the aggression and clinical edge that was missing in Zambia to ensure their continental journey continues beyond the preliminary stages.
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