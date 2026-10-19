Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz opens up on pitch conditions after CAF Confederation Cup setback - 'It was not a very good field for us'

Kaizer Chiefs have work to do in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Red Arrows.

A single goal from a set-piece proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving the Soweto giants with a deficit to overturn when they return to South African soil.

The defeat highlighted the rigorous nature of away fixtures in African competition, where tactical discipline and physical resilience are often tested to the limit.

Reflecting on the performance, Fernando Da Cruz was honest about his team’ shortcomings during the initial stages of the match. The French tactician felt his side lacked the necessary bite to impose themselves on the opposition.

"We played a tough first half with no aggression. We were not there inside the dual," Da Cruz told the media.



