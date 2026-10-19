Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz must go

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Columnist Lerato Mkhondo argues that The Glamour Boys cannot afford to spend another season simply finding their feet. They need a clear plan, visible improvement and a recognisable identity that the French coach seems incapable of delivering.

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It may seem premature to call for a coach’s departure when his team is still unbeaten in the league. But football is not judged on defeats alone. For a club of Chiefs’ stature, performances, progress and the ability to turn draws into victories matter just as much. And on those fronts, Da Cruz is struggling to make a convincing case for himself.

When the Frenchman was unveiled as the club’s new head coach, there was a sense of optimism among Amakhosi supporters. Many believed a new dawn had arrived, embracing his appointment with the hope that he could help restore the club to its former glory. His CV offered reasons to be optimistic, and supporters were willing to give him an opportunity to prove himself.

The opening three games appeared to justify that faith. There were encouraging signs, and hopes of a revival began to grow. However, that optimism has since been tempered by a series of underwhelming results that have left supporters questioning whether the team is moving in the right direction.

Chiefs have not lost a league match, but their record of three wins and five draws from eight games tells a more complicated story. Remaining unbeaten is a positive, but five draws in eight matches also point to a team repeatedly struggling to turn performances into maximum points.

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For a club with Chiefs’ ambitions, that is a concern. An unbeaten run means little if it fails to translate into meaningful progress on the league table. Worse still, if the pattern continues, Amakhosi could find themselves fighting to secure a top-eight finish rather than competing for more ambitious targets.

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The question, then, is whether Da Cruz has what it takes to change that trajectory.

There appears to be a disconnect between the coach and the team’s performances. Whether he is struggling to adapt to the style of football associated with Chiefs, or whether other factors are contributing to the team’s difficulties, is difficult to establish from the outside. Supporters are not privy to the tactical discussions, training sessions or preparations that take place behind closed doors.

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However, they can judge what unfolds on matchdays. They can assess the team’s performances, question its consistency and demand evidence of progress. That is part of the relationship between a club and its supporters, particularly at an institution where expectations remain high despite years of frustration.

Chiefs cannot afford to spend another season simply finding their feet. While instant success is not always realistic, there must be a clear plan, visible improvement and a recognisable identity taking shape on the pitch. Supporters need to see what the coach is building and how his methods are moving the team closer to its objectives.

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There are also questions about the message Da Cruz conveys in public. His comments have at times appeared to emphasise the team’s limitations rather than inspire confidence in its ability to compete. While a coach must be honest about his team's shortcomings, he must also communicate belief in the players and the work being done to improve results.

That balance matters. A coach is not simply responsible for tactics and team selection; he must also provide leadership, direction and motivation, particularly when results are disappointing. Players need someone who can hold them accountable while giving them the confidence to perform under pressure.

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It would be unfair to attribute Chiefs’ struggles solely to the coach without considering the players’ performances and the broader challenges facing the club. Football is rarely that straightforward. Nevertheless, the head coach must ultimately be judged on the team’s progress, the effectiveness of his approach and his ability to get the best out of the squad available to him.

So far, Da Cruz has not done enough to silence the doubts surrounding his appointment.

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The concern is not simply that Chiefs are drawing too many games. It is whether there is sufficient evidence to suggest that things are heading in the right direction. An unbeaten record can offer some reassurance, but it cannot indefinitely shield a coach from scrutiny when the team is failing to meet expectations.

For that reason, Chiefs must seriously consider whether Da Cruz is the right man to take the club forward. Waiting for the situation to deteriorate further could make the task of salvaging the season even more difficult.

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Change does not guarantee success, and appointing a new coach would not automatically resolve every problem at Naturena. But if the club believes its current trajectory is incompatible with its ambitions, it must be prepared to make a difficult decision.

For Chiefs, the priority should be finding a coach who can provide a clear footballing identity, improve the team's win-rate and restore belief among the players and supporters.

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Amakhosi have been waiting long enough for a convincing revival. If Da Cruz cannot demonstrate that he is capable of delivering one, perhaps the time has come for both parties to go their separate ways. The sooner Chiefs make that decision, the sooner they can begin charting a new course.