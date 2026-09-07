Kaizer Chiefs backed to deliver silverware under Fernando Da Cruz amid injury concerns - 'Based on history, it’s possible'

Kaizer Chiefs’ injury situation has raised concern among the Amakhosi faithful, with the club forced to deal with a growing list of absentees.

The likes of Langelihle Phili and, more recently, Thabiso Monyane have been ruled out, adding to the concerns around squad depth as the Glamour Boys continue their pursuit of silverware.

Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the former Chiefs attacker believes the injuries will test the club’s ability to manage its squad, but insists the professional setup at Naturena should help the team navigate the challenges.

"We can't tell Kaizer Chiefs how to take care of their players, as long as they have been taken care of. It's all about how they organise their things because this is a professional setup, remember," said Vukubi.

"And not only that, Kaizer Chiefs has shown South Africa, even Africa, look at their space. Go to Naturena and see how professional that place is; everything in high level there."



