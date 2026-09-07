Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs backed to deliver silverware under Fernando Da Cruz amid injury concerns - 'Based on history, it’s possible'
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Chiefs injury situation
Kaizer Chiefs’ injury situation has raised concern among the Amakhosi faithful, with the club forced to deal with a growing list of absentees.
The likes of Langelihle Phili and, more recently, Thabiso Monyane have been ruled out, adding to the concerns around squad depth as the Glamour Boys continue their pursuit of silverware.
Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the former Chiefs attacker believes the injuries will test the club’s ability to manage its squad, but insists the professional setup at Naturena should help the team navigate the challenges.
"We can't tell Kaizer Chiefs how to take care of their players, as long as they have been taken care of. It's all about how they organise their things because this is a professional setup, remember," said Vukubi.
"And not only that, Kaizer Chiefs has shown South Africa, even Africa, look at their space. Go to Naturena and see how professional that place is; everything in high level there."
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'They might get silverware'
While injuries can disrupt a team’s rhythm and force coaches to constantly adjust their plans, Vukubi believes Chiefs have shown enough going forward to suggest that there is a foundation to build on.
The retired star has been encouraged by the attacking combinations and flair on display, suggesting that the team could be capable of producing something special if they continue to improve.
"They look good offensively; you can see the combination, there's a bit of flair, I must be honest," he continued.
"I think something can be brought back at Naturena, based on the little things I see. Because sometimes footballers will surprise you, but there are positive signs.
Defensive consistency, however, remains an area Vukubi believes Chiefs need to address if they are to turn their promising performances into a serious trophy challenge.
"But they can still work better defensively, and they might get silverware."
Amakhosi will know that competing for silverware requires more than attacking quality, particularly during the latter stages of a campaign when small mistakes can prove costly.
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Bucs have done it
While Vukubi believes Chiefs are capable of challenging for silverware under Fernando Da Cruz, he also points to Orlando Pirates’ success under Abdeslam Ouaddou as evidence that immediate success is not beyond reach.
The former attacker argues that Chiefs’ expectations are not unreasonable, particularly when considering what Ouaddou managed to achieve after taking charge at Pirates.
"It's doable; I'm not saying we are asking a lot from him, but based on history, it's possible," insisted Vukubi.
"Even with Orlando Pirates coach, he just joined Pirates the same year, and he won how many silverwares? So I don't see this as impossible or Bobby [Motaung] being too harsh on him for wanting something that is doable"
'He is a hard worker'
Amid the club’s ambitions, Lebohang Maboe has also earned a place in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, further underlining the impact of his recent performances.
Vukubi believes the midfielder’s consistency and work ethic make him deserving of the recognition, while also pointing to his importance at both ends of the pitch.
"He deserves it; he has been consistent in every way. He is working very hard. He is a hard worker," he concluded.
"Offensively, he is important to the team's structure. Even defensively, he is a smart player... he is very smart; he can balance the game."
Maboe’s ability to contribute both offensively and defensively could prove valuable for Chiefs as they look to navigate their injury problems while maintaining their push for honours.
The 31-year-old walked away with the Man of the Match award on Sunday's 3-2 victory against Siwelele.
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