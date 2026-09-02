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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz issues injury update ahead of Siwelele clash - 'We have players who came back'
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Amakhosi handed defensive reinforcement boost
Kaizer Chiefs are looking to turn a corner after a frustrating 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC when they face Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.
That result was marred by defensive lapses that cost the Glamour Boys all three points, leading to intense scrutiny of the club’s current depth at the back.
Speaking at the Naturena Village on Wednesday morning, the French tactician confirmed that Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, and Kabelo Nkgwesa have all made their way back to the grass after their respective spells on the sidelines.
This comes as a massive relief for a side that was forced to deploy winger Pule Mmodi in a makeshift defensive role during recent matches.
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Da Cruz provides detailed fitness report
While the news of returning players is positive, Da Cruz was quick to manage expectations regarding their immediate match fitness. The Chiefs boss explained that while these individuals are back in the fold, they are not yet at their physical peak.
Addressing the media at the club’s training grounds, Da Cruz provided a comprehensive breakdown of his squad's status. The club will have to make do without the services of Thabiso Monyane and Langelihle Phili for the foreseeable future.
He stated, as per FARPost: “Monyane will not be available before the FIFA window because he’s injured for four weeks; Phili is the same thing; he’s injured for eight weeks.
"But we have players who came back: Mako, Cross, Kabelo [Nkgwesa] and Reeve Frosler. They are not 100% physically. So they are coming back step by step."
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Monyane and Phili set for extended spells out
Both players are nursing long-term issues that will keep them out of action until well after the upcoming international break, which is scheduled to take place between September 21 and October 6.
The absence of Phili is particularly disappointing for the fans, given the youngster's recent breakthrough into the first-team environment. However, the medical team is taking no risks with his recovery timeline.
The French coach’s confirmation that Monyane will be out for at least a month means the right-back position will also require careful management.
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Pressure mounts for Dobsonville showdown
With the squad slowly returning to full strength, the pressure is on Da Cruz to deliver a result against Siwelele.
The Amakhosi hierarchy, led by Bobby Motaung, has made their expectations clear regarding the standard of performance required at Naturena.
Fixing the defensive errors that plagued the draw against the Natal Rich Boys will be the priority for the technical team this weekend.
By welcoming back specialised defenders like Cross and Mako, Chiefs should theoretically possess a more rigid structure.
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