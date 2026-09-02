Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz issues injury update ahead of Siwelele clash - 'We have players who came back'

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to turn a corner after a frustrating 2-2 draw against Richards Bay FC when they face Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.

That result was marred by defensive lapses that cost the Glamour Boys all three points, leading to intense scrutiny of the club’s current depth at the back.

Speaking at the Naturena Village on Wednesday morning, the French tactician confirmed that Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, and Kabelo Nkgwesa have all made their way back to the grass after their respective spells on the sidelines.

This comes as a massive relief for a side that was forced to deploy winger Pule Mmodi in a makeshift defensive role during recent matches.







