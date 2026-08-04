Junior Khanye raises concerns over Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Langelihle Phili - 'Who’s going to cook and dish for the boy?'

Kaizer Chiefs announced the arrival of Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch on Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old winger becomes the fourth signing under the leadership of new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Junior Khanye believes that Phili has the quality to represent a club of Chiefs' stature, provided he maintains his focus.

The analyst shared his thoughts on the winger's potential. "He’s a player for a big team, and it’s been long coming," said Khanye on iDiski TV.

"I mean the boy worked for it and he has bright future if he can remain humble when he arrives in Johannesburg because it’s different from Cape Town.

"I think it’s a good signing, but if they won’t compliment him…It’s like saying you want to eat good food, but you don’t buy the ingredients, so it’s going to be difficult.











