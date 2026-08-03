Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of 'highly sought-after' young winger - 'A major potential asset in meeting the demands of a marathon campaign'

In a statement published to the Kaizer Chiefs official website, the club confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old:

Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of exciting and highly sought after young winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC.

The 21-year-old sensation arrives at Amakhosi after a standout campaign last season in which he finished as Stellenbosch’s top scorer, netting nine goals and bagging both the player-of-the-season and players’-player-of-the-season awards. His performances earned widespread recognition and underlined his reputation as one of the most promising attacking talents in South African football.

Durban-born Phili has already accumulated valuable experience in his short career so far, having played 39 matches in the PSL and CAF Confederation Cup last season, demonstrating a level of consistency that was earmarked by the technical team as a major potential asset in meeting the demands of a marathon campaign that could see the Glamour Boys contesting more than 50 fixtures across domestic and continental competitions.

His talent, work ethic and commitment have seen him become a key member of the national age-group structures. He was part of the team that lifted the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Morocco last year and was recently called up to the national U-23 squad as they prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the winners will play in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

We warmly welcome Langelihle to the Gold & Black family and look forward to a positive and successful career with Amakhosi.







