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Langelihle Phili Kaizer Chiefs
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of 'highly sought-after' young winger - 'A major potential asset in meeting the demands of a marathon campaign'

Kaizer Chiefs
L. Phili
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
MTN 8 Cup
Knockout Cup
Cup
CAF Confederations Cup
A. Du Preez
S. Msimango

After weeks of speculation over a players-plus-cash deal being worked out between Stellenbosch and Amakhosi, the Soweto club have finally got their man. The 21-year-old joins as the club beefs up their squad ahead of chasing five trophies across domestic and continental competitions in the season ahead.

In a statement published to the Kaizer Chiefs official website, the club confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old:

Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of exciting and highly sought after young winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC.

The 21-year-old sensation arrives at Amakhosi after a standout campaign last season in which he finished as Stellenbosch’s top scorer, netting nine goals and bagging both the player-of-the-season and players’-player-of-the-season awards. His performances earned widespread recognition and underlined his reputation as one of the most promising attacking talents in South African football.

Durban-born Phili has already accumulated valuable experience in his short career so far, having played 39 matches in the PSL and CAF Confederation Cup last season, demonstrating a level of consistency that was earmarked by the technical team as a major potential asset in meeting the demands of a marathon campaign that could see the Glamour Boys contesting more than 50 fixtures across domestic and continental competitions.

His talent, work ethic and commitment have seen him become a key member of the national age-group structures. He was part of the team that lifted the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Morocco last year and was recently called up to the national U-23 squad as they prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the winners will play in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM

We warmly welcome Langelihle to the Gold & Black family and look forward to a positive and successful career with Amakhosi.



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