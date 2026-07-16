Is Emile Witbooi the ideal Relebohile Mofokeng replacement for Orlando Pirates? - 'He hasn’t proven he can carry a big team'
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Assessing the Witbooi-Mofokeng comparison
Following Mofokeng's European move, Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has weighed in on the potential arrival of 17-year-old Emile Witbooi at the Soweto club.
The Cape Town City starlet has been making waves as a key figure for the South African U17 national team and has long been touted as one of the country's most exciting emerging talents.
Speaking on iDiski TV, Vilakazi acknowledged the similarities between the two attackers but voiced caution regarding the pressure of the vacant role.
“I think the boy has got qualities,” Vilakazi said.
“He’s a good player, and in that position, especially in that number 10 position, I think he’s one player that he can come in.
"He is more or less like Mofokeng. I think that would be a very good move for Orlando Pirates to get the boy to come and replace Mofokeng.”
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The R20 million valuation hurdle
While the technical fit seems apparent, the financial aspects of a potential deal remain a major sticking point.
Reports have suggested that the Citizens could demand a fee in the region of R20 million for their prized asset.
Vilakazi, affectionately known as 'Tso', believes that such a figure is inflated given Witbooi's lack of top-flight experience compared to established stars.
“Look, I cannot go for more than R10 million, I can’t.
"Looking at him, he never played at the highest level where I would say, yeah, maybe R15m.
"He hasn’t proven to say I can carry a big team.
"I’ve been doing this before. I’ve got a bit of experience in terms of playing at the highest level in the South African football," Vilakazi explained.
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Can Witbooi handle the Pirates pressure?
The transition from a developmental environment to the demanding atmosphere of Orlando Stadium is a path many have struggled to navigate.
Vilakazi suggests that while Witbooi is undoubtedly a quality player, he may require more time to mature before he can replicate the immediate impact seen by other young stars in the Betway Premiership.
“So, with that, for me, it says I can be below R10 million even though the R10 million for me again, I still think it’s too much.
"Yes, he’s a quality player, very good player, he’s still young, but now we need also to look at it in terms of the level of his game.
"So, it means it’s going to take a bit of time for him to really hold that team, compared to what Rele, [Oswin] Appollis and [Tshepang] Moremi did.
"So, for me, that’s why I’m saying below R10m I will negotiate on that,” Vilakazi concluded.
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What's next for Witbooi?
With Cape Town City having failed in their bid to get promotion to the Premier Soccer League it may be time for them to cash in on the teenager to fund a squad rebuild.
Just last month, Cape Town City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama admitted there was not much left to teach the youngster as "he is too good."
As Pirates mull over a bid for the youngster, they will need to consider the risks outlined by Vilakazi before heaping on the pressure of playing for the defending champions on the shoulders of one so young.
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