Is Emile Witbooi the ideal Relebohile Mofokeng replacement for Orlando Pirates? - 'He hasn’t proven he can carry a big team'

Following Mofokeng's European move, Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has weighed in on the potential arrival of 17-year-old Emile Witbooi at the Soweto club.

The Cape Town City starlet has been making waves as a key figure for the South African U17 national team and has long been touted as one of the country's most exciting emerging talents.

Speaking on iDiski TV, Vilakazi acknowledged the similarities between the two attackers but voiced caution regarding the pressure of the vacant role.

“I think the boy has got qualities,” Vilakazi said.

“He’s a good player, and in that position, especially in that number 10 position, I think he’s one player that he can come in.

"He is more or less like Mofokeng. I think that would be a very good move for Orlando Pirates to get the boy to come and replace Mofokeng.”