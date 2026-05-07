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Emile Witbooi to PSG? Cape Town City coach aims for the stars as youngster's career blossoms - 'We can't coach him on that... he is too good'
- SAFA on X
The making of a South African superstar
Emile Witbooi’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. The son of former professional winger Surprise Ralani, the teenager has successfully transitioned from a promising academy talent at the School of Excellence to a genuine match-winner in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Since making history in March 2025 as Cape Town City’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 16, he has gone on to become the club’s youngest goal scorer while securing high-profile commercial deals with the likes of Nike and RocNation Sports.
His international pedigree is equally impressive, having played a pivotal role in South Africa’s 2024 COSAFA Under-20 triumph and starring for the Under-17 side during their knockout stage run at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
As he approaches his 18th birthday this June, the Citizens are increasingly aware that they have a player whose ceiling transcends the domestic game.
The focus now is on ensuring he is tactically prepared for the world's most demanding leagues.
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From individual magic to tactical discipline
Speaking on the Marawa on 947 Podcast, as first reported by FARPost, Cape Town City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama explained that while Witbooi's flair is undeniable, the club is working hard to add defensive grit to his game.
Manyama highlighted that the transition from youth football to the professional ranks requires a significant shift in mentality. The coach was quick to point out that Witbooi is the standout in a generation of talent that includes the likes of Darkier Lee, Gabriel Amato, and Cayden Fortune.
“Emile is the most public out there, but I can mention Darkier Lee, I can mention Gabriel Amato, Cayden Fortune, the list goes on," Manyama said.
"These kids have done so well for themselves and the club."
As for Witbooi himself, Manyama is trying to instil both tactical awareness and a vision for the future.
“We also try to make sure he plays within the team’s components… he also has a responsibility.
"As 17 as he is, or 18 now in June, I think it is very good that he is at that level at that age.
"But he also understands where he wants to go and what the other players are doing.”
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Preparing for the lights of Paris Saint-Germain
The ultimate goal for Cape Town City is to see Witbooi competing at the highest level of European football.
Manyama used Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain as the benchmark for where the youngster could eventually land, provided he masters the high-intensity requirements of the modern game.
While the technical side of his game is naturally gifted, the coaching staff is focusing on the "invisible" work required to survive in a top-tier environment like in Paris.
“I mean, he has been brilliant. When I met Emile at that age, possibly the best player in the U-15s and U-17s, you tend to stand on the side, get the ball, do the magic, dribble past five, six players.
"My conversation with him was—with all due respect to the opponents—I told him he is coming up against guys with three kids. This salary they are playing for against you is everything, so if you are just going to wait on the side for the ball, these okes will kill you.
"He is still a kid, but it was key to teach him that he still has a job to do: go forward, but he has to come back and defend with the team.
"We think he might possibly reach the highest level at this rate, given how good he is.
"Now we have to teach him some other things, so that when he gets there, he understands that—God willing—he is at a PSG, where they press at high speed and attack at high speed. We try to teach him now. But in terms of natural ability, we can’t coach him on that… he is too good [laughs].”
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What comes next?
Witbooi was left out of the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations squad, as he has "already graduated from the U17 level" according to Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo.
That leaves the youngster at his club for their most important matches of the season as they chase promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Cape Town City currently lie third in the table, two points off Milford in second, and above rivals Hungry Lions on goal difference, with two matches remaining.
The first of those is against already relegated Baroka FC on May 10 and the final fixture is Leicesterford City on May 17.