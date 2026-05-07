Emile Witbooi to PSG? Cape Town City coach aims for the stars as youngster's career blossoms - 'We can't coach him on that... he is too good'

The ultimate goal for Cape Town City is to see Witbooi competing at the highest level of European football.

Manyama used Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain as the benchmark for where the youngster could eventually land, provided he masters the high-intensity requirements of the modern game.

While the technical side of his game is naturally gifted, the coaching staff is focusing on the "invisible" work required to survive in a top-tier environment like in Paris.

“I mean, he has been brilliant. When I met Emile at that age, possibly the best player in the U-15s and U-17s, you tend to stand on the side, get the ball, do the magic, dribble past five, six players.

"My conversation with him was—with all due respect to the opponents—I told him he is coming up against guys with three kids. This salary they are playing for against you is everything, so if you are just going to wait on the side for the ball, these okes will kill you.

"He is still a kid, but it was key to teach him that he still has a job to do: go forward, but he has to come back and defend with the team.

"We think he might possibly reach the highest level at this rate, given how good he is.

"Now we have to teach him some other things, so that when he gets there, he understands that—God willing—he is at a PSG, where they press at high speed and attack at high speed. We try to teach him now. But in terms of natural ability, we can’t coach him on that… he is too good [laughs].”