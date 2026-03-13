Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso slams Premier Soccer League fixture scheduling - 'Besides us, nobody has matches between the two CAF Champions League legs'
Cardoso hits out at unfair treatment
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his deep frustration with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over what he perceives as a lack of support for the club's continental ambitions.
Speaking ahead of their CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien, Cardoso highlighted a glaring disparity between how Sundowns are treated compared to their rival quarter-finalists across Africa. The Portuguese tactician believes the domestic governing body is actively hindering the Brazilians’ chances of adding a second star to their badge.
“Look, Sundowns, we play two days ago, so three days difference between matches, and between the two legs we will play Marumo Gallants – I don’t know if you know? But from all seven teams [left in the Champions League] besides us, nobody has matches between the two legs,” Cardoso explained.
This congestion comes at a critical juncture for the South African champions as they look to navigate the knockout stages of Africa's premier club competition and maintain their neck-and-neck league title chase with Orlando Pirates.
Continental rivals getting extra rest
Cardoso went to great lengths to provide a breakdown of how other leagues on the continent are accommodating their representatives to ensure maximum freshness for the quarter-finals. He noted that Stade Malien had nine days to prepare and will not play between the two legs, while Esperance and Al Ahly had seven and six days respectively with no domestic interruptions. Pyramids, ASFAR, Berkane, and Al Hilal have also benefited from significant breaks and empty schedules between their continental fixtures.
The Sundowns boss did not hold back in his assessment of the local situation, stating: “This is an absolute shame what is happening in South Africa and how Sundowns is being treated, it is not normal! I spoke after the match in Rustenburg, regarding what happened in the French league with PSG and Spanish league with Real Madrid."
Pep Guardiola was complaining about the treatment of the Premier League, but then I don’t want people to say that is Europe, seems like it’s another world, but it’s not, look at the realities in Africa, all the leagues are providing [good] conditions for their clubs to represent the countries in the best way, we feel mistreated in the way we’re being considered.”
A shining light dimmed by domestic forces
The manager feels that the club's recent history of success, including winning the inaugural African Football League and representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup, should warrant better treatment.
He suggested that there might be internal forces working against Chloorkop's success, especially given the injuries sustained during their crowded schedule. Thapelo Morena is the latest casualty, ruled out of the upcoming clash after an incident in a recent domestic match that Cardoso feels should have resulted in more severe punishment for the opposition.
“We did very well last year in the Champions League, nine years ago winning the Champions League, won the African Football League, this club was the best team from Africa in the FIFA Club World Cup – so I just don’t understand why it’s possible to play Orbit and play Gallants on Tuesday,” he continued.
“There’s also people probably happy that it’s raining and we have to play on a heavy pitch, not in the best conditions that we’d like it to be, which doesn’t help but there’s more important things than the pitch – because it’s the same for both teams.
"What we needed was proper time to rest and prepare for this match – and rest after this one to prepare [for the second leg] – so there’s people working to create conditions for us not to succeed. Morena is not available after being injured against Orbit for the exact action that saw Jayden Adams get a red card against [Golden Arrows] but that player got nothing and we continue to play against 11.”
Demanding better conditions for success
Cardoso concluded by reiterating that his complaints are not about excuses, but about providing a professional environment for a club that prides itself on sportsmanship and representing the nation.
He warned that the current path is unsustainable for South African clubs looking to dominate the continent if the domestic league does not adjust its philosophy.
He made it clear that while he fears potential repercussions for his words, the truth about the scheduling must be told for the sake of the team.
“I’m not speaking about dark nights or ghosts, but I can’t speak about this, I don’t want to be punished, but it’s not proper for a club like this with a good attitude and sportsmanship to the game, not get provided the conditions to succeed,” Cardoso added.
Sundowns now must find a way to overcome these physical hurdles as they host Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld, knowing the deck is seemingly stacked against them at home before they even travel for the return leg.