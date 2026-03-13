Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso slams Premier Soccer League fixture scheduling - 'Besides us, nobody has matches between the two CAF Champions League legs'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his deep frustration with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over what he perceives as a lack of support for the club's continental ambitions.

Speaking ahead of their CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien, Cardoso highlighted a glaring disparity between how Sundowns are treated compared to their rival quarter-finalists across Africa. The Portuguese tactician believes the domestic governing body is actively hindering the Brazilians’ chances of adding a second star to their badge.

“Look, Sundowns, we play two days ago, so three days difference between matches, and between the two legs we will play Marumo Gallants – I don’t know if you know? But from all seven teams [left in the Champions League] besides us, nobody has matches between the two legs,” Cardoso explained.

This congestion comes at a critical juncture for the South African champions as they look to navigate the knockout stages of Africa's premier club competition and maintain their neck-and-neck league title chase with Orlando Pirates.